Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Attend Fundraiser Together, Two Years After Announcing Split

Exes Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor continue to show a united front after announcing their separation over two years ago.

The former couple, who have remained close and are often seen out and about together, attended Rosie O’Donnell’s RTKids Gala on Monday, where Stiller was honored for his work in supporting children’s education worldwide. The two were joined by their daughter Ella, 17, who often attends events with her famous parents.

Though Stiller, 53, and Taylor, 48, announced their separation in May 2017, they have recently attended several events together, including the Emmy awards in September. The two walked the red carpet on their own, with Stiller nominated for best director for the series Escape at Dannemora.

They also attended the 2019 Project ALS Gala at Cipriani with Ella in October. Last year, Stiller and Taylor attended the same event with Ella and their son Quinlin, 14. The family has long supported the cause since Stiller’s close friend, Project ALS co-founder Jenifer Estess, died in 2003 after battling ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease).

Announcing their break up in 2017, the exes expressed their willingness to remain a family unit.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” Stiller and Taylor said in a joint statement at the time. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

In April, the family of four stepped out for the Pretty Woman musical, stopping backstage to take photos with a few of the cast members. Last summer, Stiller and Taylor were seen smiling and walking around Soho, New York, and they recently attended the US Open together with Ella by their side.

“They are a very loving family,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “[Christine] and Ben respect each other and will do anything to make sure their kids are happy.

“The pair remain friendly and devoted parents to their kids,” another source said.