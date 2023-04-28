Ben Platt Says He's 'Enjoying the Fiancé Stage' With Noah Galvin: 'You Only Get to Have That Once'

Ben Platt isn't in a rush to get married.

The actor, 29, opened up about wedding planning with fiancé Noah Galvin during an appearance on The View on Thursday.

"We just got engaged a few months ago so we're taking it slow and enjoying the fiancé stage. You only get to have that stage once," said Platt, who proposed to Galvin, 28, in November. "He's really cute. I've known him for a long time. We were friends for many years and then I sort of came to my senses halfway through."

The Pitch Perfect star added, "Yeah, we're just starting the initial conversations about where we want to do it and what the vibe is going to be and how are the Jewish components going to work their way in a familiarly appropriate way."

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin. THE EMMA EXPERIENCE

Elsewhere in his appearance, Platt went on to praise his fiancé for his performance in their 2023 movie Theater Camp, which the pair also co-produced, alongside the likes of Will Ferrell. "He is so good," said Platt, adding that the pair met while "doing theater in New York."

Platt and Galvin, who have both played the lead in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, announced their engagement on Instagram on November 25.

Sharing photos from the proposal — which took place at a rooftop restaurant in Brooklyn, New York — and highlighting the ring, Platt wrote in the caption, "he agreed to hang out forever."

And sharing the same images on his own Instagram account, Galvin wrote, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."

"Wow!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!" wrote Reese Witherspoon in the comments section of Platt's post, while Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland added, "😍😍😍😍."

After Platt stepped down from the titular role in Dear Evan Hanse, Galvin was announced as his replacement in November 2017. From there, the two developed a close friendship, which eventually blossomed into a romance a few years later.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ben Platt/instagram

The couple confirmed their relationship status in May 2020, when Galvin appeared on an episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast.

"We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time," Platt later told Kelly Clarkson of how their relationship developed over the years.

For now, Platt and Galvin are soaking up every joyful minute of their engagement. "It's exciting," he added. "Just trying to take our time to enjoy this period."