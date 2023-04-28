Ben Platt Says He's 'Enjoying the Fiancé Stage' With Noah Galvin: 'You Only Get to Have That Once'

The actor revealed he and Galvin, who got engaged in November, aren't in a rush to get married: "It's exciting, just trying to take our time to enjoy this period," he said Thursday on The View

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 12:48 PM
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt visit The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023 on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt. Photo: Corey Nickols/Getty

Ben Platt isn't in a rush to get married.

The actor, 29, opened up about wedding planning with fiancé Noah Galvin during an appearance on The View on Thursday.

"We just got engaged a few months ago so we're taking it slow and enjoying the fiancé stage. You only get to have that stage once," said Platt, who proposed to Galvin, 28, in November. "He's really cute. I've known him for a long time. We were friends for many years and then I sort of came to my senses halfway through."

The Pitch Perfect star added, "Yeah, we're just starting the initial conversations about where we want to do it and what the vibe is going to be and how are the Jewish components going to work their way in a familiarly appropriate way."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClYvnBIO3Rt/. ben platt Noah Galvin. Credit: THE EMMA EXPERIENCE
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin. THE EMMA EXPERIENCE

Elsewhere in his appearance, Platt went on to praise his fiancé for his performance in their 2023 movie Theater Camp, which the pair also co-produced, alongside the likes of Will Ferrell. "He is so good," said Platt, adding that the pair met while "doing theater in New York."

Platt and Galvin, who have both played the lead in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, announced their engagement on Instagram on November 25.

Sharing photos from the proposal — which took place at a rooftop restaurant in Brooklyn, New York — and highlighting the ring, Platt wrote in the caption, "he agreed to hang out forever."

And sharing the same images on his own Instagram account, Galvin wrote, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."

"Wow!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!" wrote Reese Witherspoon in the comments section of Platt's post, while Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland added, "😍😍😍😍."

After Platt stepped down from the titular role in Dear Evan Hanse, Galvin was announced as his replacement in November 2017. From there, the two developed a close friendship, which eventually blossomed into a romance a few years later.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Celebrity Restaurant Sighting Ben Platt Noah Galvin
Ben Platt/instagram

The couple confirmed their relationship status in May 2020, when Galvin appeared on an episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast.

"We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time," Platt later told Kelly Clarkson of how their relationship developed over the years.

For now, Platt and Galvin are soaking up every joyful minute of their engagement. "It's exciting," he added. "Just trying to take our time to enjoy this period."

Related Articles
MELISSA MCCARTHY PEOPLE BEAUTIES COVER 2023
Melissa McCarthy Supports Inclusivity with Powerful Message: 'We Need It. We Crave it' (Exclusive)
zendaya
Zendaya Says First-Ever Date Was an Unknowing Sneak Peek into Her Future: 'I Consider Myself Honored'
Melissa McCarthy arrives for the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2023
Melissa McCarthy Calls Playing Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid' a 'Fever Dream' (Exclusive)
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
'Hunger Games' Prequel Gets Epic First Trailer: See Rachel Zegler in 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'
Naomi Watts shows off what appears to be an engagement ring outside the Greenwich Hotel while walking her dog in New York City. Naomi then appears to hide the ring by covering it with her cellphone.
Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Engaged? Actress Spotted with Diamond on Ring Finger in N.Y.C.
Denise Richards Recalls People 'Making Fun of Me' for Bond Girl Role: 'It Broke My Heart'
Denise Richards Recalls People 'Making Fun of Me' for Bond Girl Role: 'It Broke My Heart'
Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley promotes the upcoming film "Wicked" during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation during CinemaCon
'Wicked' Debuts First Footage at CinemaCon, Director Promises 'Fully Immersive Experience'
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith Says 'Red Table Talk' Is Looking for 'New Home' After Facebook Watch Cancellation
Red Table Talk announces season return date with new episodes
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Among Shows Canceled as Facebook Watch Is Shut Down by Meta
Idris Elba Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Sabrina in Romantic Candle-Lit Dinner
Idris Elba Celebrates Fourth Wedding Anniversary with Wife Sabrina in Romantic Candlelit Dinner
Salma Hayek Wishes Channing Tatum a Happy Birthday with Shirtless Photo of 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Costar
Salma Hayek Shares Shirtless Channing Tatum Photo for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Costar's Birthday
THIS WISH – Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” introduces Asha, a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voice of Academy Award® winner Ariana DeBose as Asha, the all-new musical-comedy is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), produced by Peter Del Vecho (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (“Encanto”). “Wish” opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023. © 2023 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
Disney Introduces Ariana DeBose as Asha and Her Talking Pet Goat in Magical 'Wish' Trailer: Watch
Anthony Ramos Meets an Autobot in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Brings Blockbuster Action to the '90s: Watch
Ariana Madix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey to Present at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Ariana Madix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey, More to Present at MTV Movie & TV Awards (Exclusive)
Keanu Reeves introduces a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
See Keanu Reeves' Sweet Viral Moment as He Connects with 9-Year-Old 'Big Fan' Over 'Toy Story 4'
Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur wedding credit: courtesy Buzz Aldrin
Newlywed Buzz Aldrin Says Wife Anca Faur Is the 'Wizard of Oz Package': 'Brains, Heart, Courage'