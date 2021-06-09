"We kind of skated around it for a long time," Ben Platt said

Ben Platt Reveals Why It Took 5 Years To Start Dating Boyfriend Noah Galvin: 'I Was Pretty Dumb About It'

Ben Platt is opening up about his relationship with boyfriend Noah Galvin.

The Dear Evan Hansen star, 27, opened up about his friendship with Galvin - also of Dear Evan Hansen fame and also 27 - turned romantic during Tuesday's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, explaining that he didn't realize his feelings for the actor until five years into their friendship.

"We've been together a year-and-a-half now," he explained. "We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time."

According to Platt, the COVID-19 pandemic brought things to "zero to 60" and the couple started "living together with my parents in our childhood home and seeing each other all the time."

"It ended up being a beautiful time," he said.

When host Kelly Clarkson remarked that their love story could be "a movie in and of itself," Platt quipped that Galvin would probably see things differently.

"He won't say it was all of the sudden because I was pretty dumb about it," Platt joked. "I didn't see the light for a long time and then I realize, you know, that he was the guy."

Ben Platt, Noah Galvin Ben Platt (L) and Noah Galvin (R) | Credit: Noah Galvin/Instagram

"Ben and I are dating," Galvin said at the time. "I asked him this morning, I was like, are we allowed to talk about this? And he's like, 'Don't go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know.' It's still relatively new."

Both actors took on the role of the titular character in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Platt also won a Tony for originating the role, which he passed on to Galvin.

The two are not only former Evans to date: Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross are also together and celebrated their three-year anniversary in November.