Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Recall Night of Their Engagement: 'It Looked Like the Set of 'The Bachelor' '

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are looking back on a special night.

Platt, 29, and Galvin, 28, appeared on PBS News Week Thursday, where they opened up about the night they got engaged in November. After host Amna Nawaz toasted the couple — who star in the new film Theater Camp together — Platt reacted to setting up the engagement, stating, "I did pretty good, I think."

As Nawaz then asked the pair to share "an engagement story," Platt replied, "Well, we will keep some of the details to ourselves, but I will just say I surprised him when I told him I was taking him to dinner with his sister."

Galvin then jumped in and added, "It looked like the set of The Bachelor, is all I'll say," to which Platt responded, "Well, it was with prettier colors."

"It was gorgeous," Galvin said, as Platt added, "We spent the night with our families having dinner, and some friends. It was great."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin. @theemmaexperience

Platt and Galvin, who have both played the lead in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, announced their engagement on Instagram in November. Sharing photos from the proposal and highlighting the ring, Platt wrote in his caption, "He agreed to hang out forever." On his page, Galvin wrote, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."

A month later, Platt gave fans an inside look at the special moment between the couple when he shared sentimental snaps from their engagement on Instagram.

He started the carousel with a photo of him and Galvin surrounded by loved ones, followed by a sweet image of the pair embracing, among other pics. "More 💍💕 thanks to all who made it special," Platt captioned the post.

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt. Emma McIntyre/Getty for The Recording Academy

After Platt stepped down from his Dear Evan Hansen role in the Tony-winning musical, Galvin was announced as his replacement in November 2017. From there, the two developed a close friendship that eventually blossomed into a romance a few years later.

The couple confirmed their relationship status in May 2020, when Galvin appeared on an episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast.

"We were friends for five years, and right before the pandemic we finally decided to really give it a shot," Platt later told Kelly Clarkson of how their relationship developed over the years. "We kind of skated around it for a long time."