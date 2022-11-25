Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are making it for forever.

The actors, who have both played the lead in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, are engaged, they announced on Instagram Friday.

Sharing photos from the proposal and highlighting the ring, Platt, 29, wrote in the caption, "he agreed to hang out forever." On his page, Galvin, 28, wrote, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."

After Platt stepped down from the titular role in the Tony-winning musical, Galvin was announced as his replacement in November 2017. From there, the two developed a close friendship, which eventually blossomed into a romance a few years later.

The couple confirmed their relationship status in May 2020, when Galvin appeared on an episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast.

"We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time," Platt later told Kelly Clarkson of how their relationship developed over the years.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Platt, who currently stars in the movie The People We Hate at the Wedding on Prime Video, told Out magazine in 2021 that he'd found "a partner that I really love." He said Galvin "has a really unique ability to help me to … be present where I am and to make the life that's happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it."

For Galvin's birthday in May, Platt wrote on Instagram to the Good Doctor star, "happy birthday my guy. you're the most special gift the universe has ever whipped up. thank goodness you were born. I love you so much."