Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'

The Dear Evan Hansen alums announced the news on Friday morning as Galvin said he "cried for like 7 hours"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 09:21 AM
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are making it for forever.

The actors, who have both played the lead in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, are engaged, they announced on Instagram Friday.

Sharing photos from the proposal and highlighting the ring, Platt, 29, wrote in the caption, "he agreed to hang out forever." On his page, Galvin, 28, wrote, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."

After Platt stepped down from the titular role in the Tony-winning musical, Galvin was announced as his replacement in November 2017. From there, the two developed a close friendship, which eventually blossomed into a romance a few years later.

The couple confirmed their relationship status in May 2020, when Galvin appeared on an episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast.

"We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time," Platt later told Kelly Clarkson of how their relationship developed over the years.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend the "Dear Evan Hansen" premiere at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Platt, who currently stars in the movie The People We Hate at the Wedding on Prime Video, told Out magazine in 2021 that he'd found "a partner that I really love." He said Galvin "has a really unique ability to help me to … be present where I am and to make the life that's happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it."

For Galvin's birthday in May, Platt wrote on Instagram to the Good Doctor star, "happy birthday my guy. you're the most special gift the universe has ever whipped up. thank goodness you were born. I love you so much."

