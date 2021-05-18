Ben Platt is reprising his role of Evan in the movie musical adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen

Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever Star in the First Trailer for Movie Adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen

Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever are singing their hearts out in the first trailer for the musical-movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a socially anxious high school student, paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in. Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate's suicide note — and rides that error to popularity.

Platt, 27, starred as Evan Hansen in the original Broadway run, earning him the Tony Award for lead actor in a musical in 2017. Dever, 24, plays Zoe, Evan's love interest and the younger sister of his late classmate.

Amandla Stenberg, Julianne Moore and Amy Adams also star in the film.

Dear Evan Hansen Credit: Courtesy NBCUniversal

Speaking to PEOPLE Now in early 2020, Platt said he "would love to go back" to his role as Evan for the movie, adding that he hopes the Dear Evan Hansen adaptation will be a "new thing."