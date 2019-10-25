Ben Platt Jokes Gwyneth Paltrow Kept Everyone on 'Their Toes' on the Set of The Politician

Gwyneth Paltrow was on a time crunch while shooting her new Netflix show The Politician.

Her costar Ben Platt spoke to Variety about what it was like to work with the Oscar-winner, saying she brought out the best in everyone on the set of the Ryan Murphy series.

“We never have to do many takes because a) she’s brilliant and she never needs more than a few,” Platt, 26, said.

He went on to joke, “And b) she simply doesn’t have time [to film] so whenever Gwyneth was there, everyone is on their toes and working at their most efficient level.”

Paltrow, 47, has opened up about returning to acting in The Politician, which was co-written by her husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk.

“I married a TV writer. He’s fantastic, but he sort of dragged me back to the old job,” Paltrow said in September while at a panel at Advertising Week New York.

The Goop CEO admitted she wasn’t “that passionate” about acting anymore, preferring to focus her time on her company and her family.

“I have had a lot of good luck and a lot of hard work, which led to a really good film career … at a certain point I felt like it wasn’t what I wanted to do … so I did a little pivot,” she said of creating Goop.

Despite her move away from acting, Paltrow did share that she “really likes” her new TV show and thinks “it’s really good.”

She also added that “it’s funny” and has “a very specific tone.”

Earlier in September, Paltrow admitted to Today show host Savannah Guthrie that she had to be talked into doing The Politician it by Falchuk.

“He had to convince me a little bit, I’ve got a pretty big day job over at goop.com, so I sorta put acting on the back burner,” Paltrow told Guthrie. “But he was writing and he was like, ‘I think I’m writing a part for you.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t think I can do a part.’ And lo and behold, here I am.”

Once Paltrow agreed to the role opposite actors like Platt and Jessica Lange, the actress says working with Falchuk turned out to be a great experience.

“It was the best. It was really easy,” she says. “I think when you trust someone so much and you love someone so much, and they know you so well and you know them, it’s really an interesting set of characteristics to bring to a workplace. So it was really nice.”

The Politician is now streaming on Netflix.