Ben Platt Says He's Found 'a Partner That I Really Love' with Boyfriend Noah Galvin

Ben Platt said Noah Galvin helped him deal with the "fear and apprehension" he felt about reprising his role as Evan Hansen in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical

Ben Platt is gushing about his relationship with boyfriend Noah Galvin.

The Dear Evan Hansen star, 27, spilled more details about his relationship with Booksmart actor Galvin, also 27, whom he's been dating since last year, in a recent interview with Out magazine.

Platt told the outlet he's found "a partner that I really love, Noah Galvin, my boyfriend" before opening up about how Galvin helped him overcome "fear and apprehension" he felt about reprising his role as Evan Hansen in his upcoming film after playing the character on Broadway in 2016.

Platt said his boyfriend "has a really unique ability to help me to … be present where I am and to make the life that's happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it."

Ben Platt, Noah Galvin Noah Galvin and Ben Platt | Credit: Ben Platt/Instagram

While the couple have been friends for years, it took living together during the pandemic for their relationship to turn romantic. Platt explained how he and Galvin got together on The Kelly Clarkson Show in June, telling the host, "We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot."

He added, "We kind of skated around it for a long time."

When COVID-19 hit, Platt and Galvin went from "zero to 60" as they began "living together with my parents in our childhood home and seeing each other all the time, but it ended up being a beautiful time."

Platt told Clarkson that quarantine during COVID-19 with Galvin felt "exciting," explaining, "Being inside, being in the same room for like a year… He made it feel really magical and special."

Ben Platt, Noah Galvin Ben Platt (L) and Noah Galvin (R) | Credit: Noah Galvin/Instagram

Galvin first revealed his relationship with Platt in May 2020, when he told the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast, "Ben and I are dating."

"I asked him this morning, I was like, are we allowed to talk about this? And he's like, 'Don't go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know,' " he said at the time. "It's still relatively new."

Both actors played Evan Hansen in separate productions, with Platt portraying the character before the role went to Galvin, who took over in 2017. Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross — two actors who also both played Evan Hansen — are dating, as well.