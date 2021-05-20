Ben Platt is taking on critics who called out the age differences between himself at 27 and his character, high school senior Evan Hansen in Tuesday's trailer of Dear Evan Hansen

Ben Platt Calls Out ‘Randos Being Jerks About Age’ After Debut of Dear Evan Hansen Trailer

Ben Platt is calling out critics after the release of the Dear Evan Hansen trailer on Tuesday.

Platt, who originated the role of Evan Hansen on Broadway in 2016, is reprising his role in the movie musical adaptation—although several took to social media to call out the age difference between Platt, 27, and Evan, who is a senior in high school. (Platt won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical in 2017.)

In a since-deleted tweet, Platt commented on a Vanity Fair tweet about the article in which he acknowledged that he has gotten older since playing Evan.

"Thank u from the bottom of my [heart] for the outpouring of trailer love yesterday," Platt wrote in the deleted tweet. "The film required me to revisit areas of personal pain, so seeing ppl excited & moved makes it so deeply worth it."

He added, "PS to the randos beings jerks about age, read this great article and/or watch grease."

Platt told Vanity Fair, "I think everybody obviously had in their minds that I wasn't going to stay teen-adjacent forever. The need to get it done was a little urgent. Then of course the pandemic happened, and I kind of assumed that was that—it would be a no-go, and by the time the pandemic was over, I'd have outgrown it."

Platt said Universal Pictures started filming on Dear Evan Hansen as soon as movie filming started up again last summer.

Dear Evan Hansen Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever in Dear Evan Hansen | Credit: Courtesy NBCUniversal

"Much to my pleasant surprise, Universal seemed to be really hell-bent on making it, and specifically making it with me," he said.

The work of getting back into Evan's headspace "was much easier than performing in the show because obviously I wasn't having to recreate the entire piece" each day, Platt said. "But physically it was very much the same experience."

"I'd lost about 15 pounds and did a very specific diet, grew my hair out, and was shaving to make sure that I didn't look like I had five o'clock shadow all the time, you know," he said. "I was just stripping myself into being a teenager for the last time. For what is hopefully the last time."

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a socially anxious high school student, paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in. Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate's suicide note — and rides that error to popularity.

Kaitlyn Dever, 24, plays Zoe, Evan's love interest and the younger sister of his late classmate. Amandla Stenberg, Julianne Moore and Amy Adams also star in the film.