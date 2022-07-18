Ben Platt and Noah Galvin's Relationship Timeline
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin have Dear Evan Hansen to thank for their relationship.
After Platt stepped down from the titular role in the Tony-winning musical, Galvin was announced as his replacement in November 2017. From there, the two developed a close friendship, which eventually blossomed into a romance a few years later.
The couple later confirmed their relationship status in May 2020, when Galvin appeared on an episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast.
"We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time," Platt later told Kelly Clarkson of how their relationship developed over the years.
Since then, the two haven't shied away from showing off their love, attending red carpets together and gushing about each other in interviews.
From their first Instagram post to their sweet tributes to each other, take a look back at their relationship timeline.
2017: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin first meet
The two seemingly first connected when Galvin took over the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen, following Platt's departure in November 2017.
Nov. 13, 2017: Ben Platt posts about Noah Galvin for the first time
Ahead of Platt's final performance in Dear Evan Hansen on Nov. 19, the actor shared a photo of him and his successor on Instagram, captioning the post, "me & noah making theatre camp."
April 19, 2019: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin see Wicked together
A few years later, Galvin posted a photo of him and Platt at a performance of Wicked, which Platt's father, Marc Platt, produced. The Instagram photo showed Platt and Galvin hugging for a photo alongside Elphaba and Glinda.
Oct. 31, 2019: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin coordinate Halloween costumes
Later that year, Platt and Galvin coordinated Wizard of Oz Halloween costumes as they attended Bette Midler's annual Hulaween party alongside their friends Beanie Feldstein and Molly Gordon.
March 2020: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin live together during the COVID-19 pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Platt and Galvin began living together in Platt's childhood home and regularly posted about their #QuaranTunes dance parties on their Instagram pages.
Platt later told Kelly Clarkson that the COVID-19 pandemic brought things from "zero to 60" for them and they eventually started "living together with [his] parents in [his] childhood home and seeing each other all the time."
"It ended up being a beautiful time," he added.
May 10, 2020: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin confirm their relationship
During an episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast in May, Galvin confirmed his relationship with Platt for the first time.
"Ben and I are dating," Galvin said on the podcast. "I asked him this morning, I was like, are we allowed to talk about this? And he's like, 'Don't go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know.' It's still relatively new."
Dec. 31, 2020: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin go Instagram official
On New Year's Eve, the two made their relationship Instagram official as they both posted tributes to each other. "me & my 2020 savior * wishing everyone a much happier 2021 ♥️," Platt wrote alongside a photo of them on a hike. Meanwhile, Galvin shared a photo of him and Platt smiling at each other, writing, "I'd like more of this, 2021."
Feb. 14, 2021: Noah Galvin pays tribute to Ben Platt on Valentine's Day
On Valentine's Day in 2021, Galvin posted a photo of Platt cuddled up with his dog, writing, "My whole gd ♥️"
April 23, 2021: Ben Platt releases "Imagine" inspired by Noah Galvin
In April, Platt released a new single titled "Imagine," which he noted was partly inspired by Galvin. "We've all spent this past year and change holed up in our homes, having to create fantasies for ourselves," he told Rolling Stone.
"For 'Imagine,' both the song and video, I was very inspired by the way that our loved ones, the people that make life worth living, can turn the mundanity of suburbia into something magical and fantastical. Everyone has that person or people that make their world technicolor, fueling us with a love that can feel supernatural. The video is that feeling of cloud nine. For me, when I sing the song, it's for my boyfriend Noah."
June 9, 2021: Ben Platt opens up about his relationship with Noah Galvin
During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Platt opened up about Galvin, revealing how their relationship first came to be.
"We've been together a year-and-a-half now," he explained. "We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time."
When host Kelly Clarkson remarked that their love story could be "a movie in and of itself," Platt quipped that Galvin would probably see things differently. "He won't say it was all of the sudden because I was pretty dumb about it," Platt joked. "I didn't see the light for a long time and then I realize, you know, that he was the guy."
Sept. 15, 2021: Ben Platt says he's in love with Noah Galvin
In an interview with Out magazine published in September 2021, Platt shared more details about his relationship with Galvin, telling the outlet he's found "a partner that I really love."
Platt said Galvin "has a really unique ability to help me to … be present where I am and to make the life that's happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it."
Sept. 22, 2021: Noah Galvin supports Ben Platt at the Dear Evan Hansen premiere
As Platt reprised his role of Evan Hansen in the movie adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, Galvin was by his boyfriend's side at the L.A. premiere at Walt Disney Concert Hall. The two were seen holding hands on the blue carpet as they stared lovingly into each other's eyes.
Dec. 29, 2021: Ben Platt celebrates the end of 2021 with a tribute to Noah Galvin
As 2021 came to a close, Platt shared that he was grateful for Galvin on Instagram. "2021 often deeply sucked and yet he somehow made it mostly wonderful," Platt captioned a photo of him giving Galvin a kiss on the cheek.
Jan. 12, 2022: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin celebrate their two-year anniversary
Platt revealed when he and Galvin first began dating as he celebrated their two-year anniversary in January 2022. Alongside a funny video of Galvin in the kitchen, Platt wrote, "happy 2 yr anniversary my king. you're the loml and you make every day special. i love you more than this tahdig & arroz con pollo hybrid you invented."
April 2, 2022: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin attend the GLAAD Media Awards
In April, Platt and Galvin showed sweet PDA as they attended the GLAAD Media Awards together, where Platt appeared on stage to present Kacey Musgraves with the Vanguard Award.
April 3, 2022: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin attend the Grammys
Shortly after attending the GLAAD Media Awards, the two hit the Grammys together as Platt performed the In Memoriam Segment alongside Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Rachel Zegler. The two were shown sharing a kiss as they made their way down the red carpet.
May 6, 2022: Ben Platt celebrates Noah Galvin's birthday
In May, Platt celebrated Galvin's birthday with a cute photo of them sporting matching tuxes. "happy birthday my guy," he wrote. "you're the most special gift the universe has ever whipped up. thank goodness you were born. I love you so much."
July 14, 2022: Ben Platt opens to PEOPLE about Noah Galvin
During an interview with PEOPLE, Platt opened up about how his relationship with Galvin has changed since they first got together at the start of the pandemic.
"It's just the best," he said. "I think the pandemic was kind of a make-or-break— it really allowed us to put [our relationship] under a microscope where it felt like really the perfect timing. And like I said, he really is a level-out for me. I tend to operate in a very high frequency, and he does not, in a really beautiful way. So I feel very lucky to have him as a grounding presence."