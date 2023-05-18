Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Fight to Save Their 'Theater Camp' in First Trailer for New Comedy

Theater Camp debuts in movie theaters July 14

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 11:02 AM

Ben Platt and his fiancé Noah Galvin are teaming up for a new summer camp-themed comedy.

On Thursday, Searchlight Pictures released the first trailer for its upcoming movie Theater Camp, which stars Platt and Galvin, both 29, as summer camp employees in New York who try to save the drama department after a new manager played by Jimmy Tatro (Netflix's American Vandal) arrives and threatens to ruin the fun.

The trailer shows off Tatro's character Troy's arrival at the camp, where he struggles to gain the campers' attention until Amos (Platt) croons a few notes, prompting the camper to sing in unison.

Amos and Rebecca-Dianne (Molly Gordon) go on to run productions throughout the summer, as campers audition for musicals, while Troy struggles to understand the difference between a musical and a play and sees his "CBD gummies" stolen by campers.

The cast of THEATER CAMP.
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

An official synopsis for the movie reads that Amos and Rebecca-Dianne are "lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York" whose summer is threatened when "clueless tech bro" Troy "arrives to run the property (into the ground)."

With the camp's future in doubt, "Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat," the synopsis reads.

Jimmy Tatro and Ayo Edebiri in the film THEATER CAMP.
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Theater Camp, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, is co-directed by Gordon and filmmaker Nick Lieberman in their feature directorial debut.

"In 2017, Molly, Nick, Ben and I wanted to make something together," Galvin explains in a video shared to the Sundance Institute's YouTube page in December, sharing the years-long journey from concept to fully realized film.

"You know, I think at the core of this place it's really about how theater is a place where you can fully be yourself and kind of really find your people," Gordon adds.

Molly Gordon and Ben Platt in the film THEATER CAMP.
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Gordon previously appeared in comedies like Booksmart (2019) and Shiva Baby (2020), while Lieberman has worked with Platt on a number of past music videos. The movie is co-written by the duo as well as engaged couple Platt and Galvin, based on the group's 2020 short film of the same name.

In addition to Platt, Galvin, Gordon and Tatro, the film also stars Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris.

Theater Camp begins playing in movie theaters July 14.

Related Articles
Michael J Fox
Sundance Film Festival Announces 2023 Lineup, Including Michael J. Fox Documentary
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt visit The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023 on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Ben Platt Says He's 'Enjoying the Fiancé Stage' With Noah Galvin: 'You Only Get to Have That Once'
MOONAGE DAYDREAM, David Bowie, 2022
The Best Movies on HBO Max to Stream Now
Jennifer Lopez as The Mother, Lucy Paez as Zoe in The Mother
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Till - 2022
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Everything to Know
Hunger 2023
The Best Drama Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer
A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers
Adesua Etomi-Wellington in Gangs of Lagos
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
XO, Kitty
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'Ted Lasso': Everything to Know
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend the "Dear Evan Hansen" premiere at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin's Relationship Timeline
Ben Platt Engagement Photos
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Recall Night of Their Engagement: 'It Looked Like the Set of 'The Bachelor' '
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClYvnBIO3Rt/. ben platt Noah Galvin. Credit: THE EMMA EXPERIENCE
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'