Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Fight to Save Their 'Theater Camp' in First Trailer for New Comedy

Ben Platt and his fiancé Noah Galvin are teaming up for a new summer camp-themed comedy.

On Thursday, Searchlight Pictures released the first trailer for its upcoming movie Theater Camp, which stars Platt and Galvin, both 29, as summer camp employees in New York who try to save the drama department after a new manager played by Jimmy Tatro (Netflix's American Vandal) arrives and threatens to ruin the fun.

The trailer shows off Tatro's character Troy's arrival at the camp, where he struggles to gain the campers' attention until Amos (Platt) croons a few notes, prompting the camper to sing in unison.

Amos and Rebecca-Dianne (Molly Gordon) go on to run productions throughout the summer, as campers audition for musicals, while Troy struggles to understand the difference between a musical and a play and sees his "CBD gummies" stolen by campers.

An official synopsis for the movie reads that Amos and Rebecca-Dianne are "lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York" whose summer is threatened when "clueless tech bro" Troy "arrives to run the property (into the ground)."

With the camp's future in doubt, "Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat," the synopsis reads.

Theater Camp, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, is co-directed by Gordon and filmmaker Nick Lieberman in their feature directorial debut.

"In 2017, Molly, Nick, Ben and I wanted to make something together," Galvin explains in a video shared to the Sundance Institute's YouTube page in December, sharing the years-long journey from concept to fully realized film.

"You know, I think at the core of this place it's really about how theater is a place where you can fully be yourself and kind of really find your people," Gordon adds.

Gordon previously appeared in comedies like Booksmart (2019) and Shiva Baby (2020), while Lieberman has worked with Platt on a number of past music videos. The movie is co-written by the duo as well as engaged couple Platt and Galvin, based on the group's 2020 short film of the same name.

In addition to Platt, Galvin, Gordon and Tatro, the film also stars Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris.

Theater Camp begins playing in movie theaters July 14.