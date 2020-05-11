Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, Who Both Played Evan Hansen on Broadway, Are Dating: It's 'New'

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin have grown closer during the pandemic.

The Booksmart actor revealed he and Platt, both 26, are dating while being interviewed for the latest episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast.

“Ben and I are dating,” Galvin nervously said. “I asked him this morning, I was like, are we allowed to talk about this? And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know.’ It’s still relatively new.”

Both actors took on the role of Evan Hansen in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Platt also won a Tony for originating the role, which he passed on to Galvin. They're not the only former Evans to date — Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross are also together now.

“I know, it’s so g---- incestuous," Galvin said with a laugh after Levine pointed out the two couples. "But it makes sense, like, we all went through the war together. We all feel very connected.”

Platt and Galvin are currently social distancing together along with fellow Broadway star Kathryn Gallagher (Peter Gallagher's daughter). The trio hosted a quarantine dance party back in March where they danced and goofed around with their followers.

Back in 2017, the two starred together in a video with Trensch, with Platt sweetly passing on the baton to Galvin and Trensch as the new stars of Hansen.

Aside from Hansen, the two also share one common pal — Beanie Feldstein, who also briefly appeared in the video with them. Platt and Feldstein often gush about their long-lasting friendship, and Galvin and Feldstein later starred together in last year's Booksmart.

Galvin and Platt even had a friend group Halloween costume with Feldstein and Booksmart costar Molly Gordon. In 2019, the group dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz, with Galvin choosing Scarecrow and Platt suiting up as Tin Man.

Galvin shared a series of pictures of their "spooky" costumes, including a sweet shot in which he and Platt are laughing in the background as Gordon posed in a hallway.