Ben Kingsley and Gemma Chan Wrestle with Lies, Revenge in Trailer for Ambitious Intrigo Anthology

One of the most unique storytelling experiences will be hitting theaters in 2020.

A three-part anthology series titled Intrigo, based on Swedish writer Hakan Nesser’s thriller novels, will be released next year, starting with the first movie on January 17. All three movies are set in northern Europe, and all three deal with “intimate portraits of crime,” according to a press release for the film.

The first, Intrigo: Death of an Author, stars Ben Kingsley and Benno Fürmann, and PEOPLE’s exclusive look at the teaser for all three films sees the men meeting at the secluded lighthouse where Kingsley’s Henderson leaves. But Benno’s David is harboring a secret, all while his wife Eva has been missing for years.

The trailer also gives a glimpse at the second movie, Intrigo: Dear Agnes, starring Gemma Chan and Carla Juri. The plot of this installment seems even more dangerous, with Chan’s Henny seemingly hoping for Juri’s Carla to kill her husband, also mysteriously named David.

Image zoom Intrigo: Death of an Author Lionsgate

The third and final film, Intrigo: Samaria, deals with the murder of a young student, Vera, and the truth behind her killing. Vera’s case is re-examined when her classmate, Phoebe Fox’s Paula, decides to make a documentary about her years later and enlists the help of their teacher at the time, Andrew Buchan’s Henry.

Vera’s father has been sitting in maximum security prison for her murder, all while maintaining his innocence, and Paula’s documentary might just help his case.

Intrigo: Death of an Author, staring Kingsley, hits select theaters and On Demand January 17, 2020.

Intrigo: Dear Agnes, starring Chan, is out May 2020 and Intrigo: Samaria opens September 2020.