Ben Affleck's Troubled Days Before Rehab: Dates with Playboy Model and Alcohol Delivery

Ben Affleck is back in rehab for the third time after ex Jennifer Garner helped him seek treatment on Wednesday.

The move to enter a treatment facility came after his ex Garner was photographed arriving at his home on Wednesday and later leaving, looking upset. She later returned and drove Affleck to a Malibu rehab center. The actor previously spent time in rehab in 2001 and 2017. “He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source told PEOPLE.

Warning signs that Affleck was struggling added up quickly over the last several days. But just a week ago he stepped out looking happy and healthy on his 46th birthday on August 15. The actor took his kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, out to dinner that night and the group was all smiles as they left the family outing.

Affleck out smiling on his birthday. Splash News Online

Just before his birthday, a friend of the actor told PEOPLE that “Ben is doing well. He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get there.”

“He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships,” the friend added. “He attends meetings, many meetings, and he also does meditation and yoga.”

“While he still has his moments — and let’s be honest, everyone struggles — he continues to work hard on himself.”

But the day after his birthday, Affleck was spotted out on a date with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22. Shortly after, news broke that Affleck had recently split from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, 38, after over a year of dating.

“It was amicable, but unfortunately it didn’t work out,” partly because of work and family obligations on different coasts, an Affleck pal told PEOPLE of the split. “They truly cared for each other and tried to make it work. Unfortunately now is not the time.”

Affleck and Sexton then spent some time at his place on Sunday before hitting a Jack in the Box drive-thru later that day.

“They hung out at his house and also drove around on the west side,” a source told PEOPLE. “They seemed to get along great. They were chatting and laughing. Ben looked happy.”

Later, the source said they “ordered a late dinner to his house and seem to enjoy getting to know each other.”

After Sexton spent the night at his house, the actor was photographed appearing to get a delivery of alcoholic beverages the next day. Affleck was seen outside of his home wearing a dark gray T-shirt and light gray sweatpants as he received a Pacifico beer-branded box filled with what appeared to be Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch whisky in a blue case and some other unidentifiable bottles.

While the Justice League star, 46, had been in ongoing treatment for alcohol addiction, Playboy’s May 2018 Playmate told the magazine her go-to drink is “whiskey all day.”

Two days after the alcohol delivery, Garner was seen arriving at Affleck’s house and later driving him to rehab.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.