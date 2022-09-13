Ben Affleck Wrote a '12-Page Speech' for Vows to Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Smith Says: 'Very Inspiring'

Ben Affleck took his time with his wedding vows.

After tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas setting in July, Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez celebrated with a larger ceremony last month at his house in Georgia with friends and family in attendance. Pal Kevin Smith, who previously told PEOPLE the day was "picture perfect," shared details on The View Tuesday about Affleck's lengthy vows.

"He's one of my favorite writers on the planet. He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking," said Smith. "And it was long. That's one of my favorite things about Ben; he's his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech. I was like, 'Keep talking, keep talking.' "

"It was wonderful. Very inspiring," the Clerks III director added. "I was happy for them. They deserve it."

Smith, 52, said he was "bawling" the entire time, and joked "even a cold-hearted robot would walk away from that ceremony like, 'Oh my god, true love can happen!' " The director added, "It was a real fairy-tale ending. And she has impeccable taste, the whole place looked amazing. She looked fantastic. They all looked fantastic."

Smith recently told PEOPLE that Affleck "never looked better than he's looked his entire life," joking that the actor was like a "God cut from marble" and describing him as "healthy [and] happy" at the ceremony. He added that Affleck was "radiating f---ing joy as he looked down the aisle and saw the woman of his dreams coming toward him, and she radiated it right back."

In her On the JLo newsletter about the Georgia wedding, Lopez, 53, shared more details about what Affleck, 50, said on the special day.

"'This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now.' That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night. He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought ... how perfect," she wrote.

Lopez added in the newsletter, "Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings and delights. It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn't have been happier."