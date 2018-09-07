Ben Affleck Works Out with His Basketball Coach on Trip Home from Rehab

Ben Affleck is working hard on his jump game as he remains in rehab receiving treatment.

The Oscar winner, 46, has been seen at his house multiple times this week for work out sessions, which he attends while still staying at his rehab center.

On Friday, Affleck was seen playing basketball with a coach at his home. Affleck’s coach was carrying a ball while the actor was dressed in dark clothing.

“Ben is in rehab and working hard on himself,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “He is grateful for the outpouring of support. He spends a lot of time in meetings and they often go out on hikes or do workouts at his house.”

An insider previously revealed to PEOPLE that the actor was taking regular trips home to work out.

“He goes home to his gym to work out with his trainers,” the insider said. “Since last week, he’s been driven from the clinic every day from rehab to the house to work out for a few hours a day. He’s always accompanied by his coach and therapist.”

On Tuesday, another source said that what appeared to be Shauna Sexton’s car was seen parked outside his house in Los Angeles. The Playboy model began dating Affleck shortly before he entered rehab.

PEOPLE confirmed Affleck entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source said.

By his side was ex Jennifer Garner, also 46, who arrived at his home with an addiction therapist. Garner drove the actor to a Malibu treatment center the same day.

On the days leading to his return to rehab, an insider told PEOPLE, “Ben had been drinking alone for days. He was in bad shape. He had barely been eating and had not showered. It didn’t take much convincing. He wanted to go, and he cooperated.”