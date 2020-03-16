Ben Affleck Supports Food Banks amid Coronavirus: 'Thinking About Our Most Vulnerable Populations'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Ben Affleck is encouraging his fans to spread some love amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Sunday, the actor shared a post on social media, asking his followers to consider donating to food banks as Americans across the country are put in vulnerable positions due to the rapidly spreading virus.

“During these times of uncertainty, I’m thinking about our most vulnerable populations — children who are losing access to the meals they rely on, our friends and family who are facing job disruptions, the elderly, and low-income families,” he wrote on Instagram. “Join me in supporting @FeedingAmerica, the nationwide network of 200 food banks working tirelessly to feed our neighbors around the country.”

The Way Back actor, 47, then shared a link in his Instagram bio where people could donate to the organization, whose mission is to provide meals to the “millions of children and adults” who go without in the United States.

“We work to get nourishing food — from farmers, manufacturers, and retailers — to people in need,” their website states. “At the same time, we also seek to help the people we serve to build a path to a brighter, food-secure future.”

Affleck joins several celebrities across Hollywood, the music industry and sports world who have been spreading messages of support and helping their communities during the pandemic.

Saturday Night Live’s Heidi Gardner rallied her fans to send letters to convalescent homes, many of which have been on lockdown amid the outbreak as the virus can be potentially deadly for people over the age of 60, especially those with underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, the NBA’s Donovan Mitchell — who tested positive for COVID-19 last week — told Good Morning America on Monday that he partnered with the Salt Lake City Granite School District to supply meals for families while school is out to contain the virus.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also took action and launched a COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families last week.

As of Monday morning, March 16, there have been at least 3,602 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 66 deaths in the U.S., according to a New York Times database.

Several states have declared a state of emergency to redirect funding, and public schools across the country have closed in response.