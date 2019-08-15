Ben Affleck Is 'Really Enjoying Summer with His Family' as He Turns 47: Source

Affleck celebrated his birthday on Thursday in the middle of a fun-filled summer with his three kids — daughters Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7

By Ale Russian
August 15, 2019 05:09 PM

Ben Affleck is sticking close to his family as he turns 47.

The Oscar winner celebrated his birthday on Thursday in the middle of a fun-filled summer with his three kids — daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7 — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“He is really enjoying his summer with the family,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Affleck was spotted at Disneyland with his son on Tuesday, with the duo riding almost every ride in the park and checking out the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experience.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Celebrated Father’s Day by ‘Doting’ on His Three Children, Says Source

Earlier this summer, Affleck spent quality time with his three kids during a Father’s Day dinner at Barton G. restaurant in Los Angeles.

During the fun dining experience, Affleck and his kids enjoyed liquid nitrogen “mocktails,” popcorn shrimp, filet mignon, salmon, short ribs and more presented in a variety of creative ways, complete with themed cake and s’mores desserts.

“Ben was just doting over his kids,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, noting that the restaurant is “one of their favorite places to go as a family.”

“The kids were hanging on him,” the insider added.

Ben Affleck
Noam Galai/Getty

The actor opened up about fatherhood in March while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show following a rocky few months that saw him return to rehab.

“You look healthy and happy and I’m happy for you,” Ellen DeGeneres told him.

“There’s temptation to get like — I could be depressed. I could be like, ‘I’ve been through a lot. This was hard, this was hard,’ or I could be kind of embarrassed,” he said of his hardships. “But I have to say, I feel so good right now.”

He added, “I’m in such a great place, the kids are healthy, life is good. So whatever it took for me to get to this place, I’m grateful for.”

Advertisement

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.