Ben Affleck Is 'Trying' to Be Sober for 'His Kids' Sake and for Their Mom,' Says Brother Casey

Ben Affleck has his family on his mind as he continues rehab.

On Saturday, Ben’s younger brother Casey Affleck told Entertainment Tonight that Ben, 46, has four important reasons to be sober: his children — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — and their mother, Ben’s ex Jennifer Garner, 46.

“Alcoholism has a huge impact on not just the person, but also their family,” Casey, 43, said to ET. “I think for his kids’ sake and for their mom, and for himself, he’s trying to do the work and get it together.”

Casey noted that the Affleck family has a history of alcoholism. “Ben is an addict and an alcoholic,” Casey shared at an event for his movie The Old Man and the Gun. “Most of my grandparents are alcoholics. My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he’s been sober for about 30 years. I’ve been sober for about six years.”

Describing his brother’s experience, Casey told ET, “Ben is trying to put it together, and it can be a very hard thing to do. He has the kind of resources and time, luckily, to take the time and go to a good facility.”

Ben’s fame adds another level of difficulty to his struggle, Casey explained to ET: “It can’t be easier to have everybody looking at you and taking your picture as you’re walking out of an intervention. I saw my father struggle with it for many years and nobody was following him around with cameras and stuff.”

He added, “It’s not a great look. But on the other hand, it’s nothing to be ashamed of and it’s good that he’s taken care of.”

Garner drove Ben to a treatment facility in Malibu in August and has hosted the Affleck brothers’ mom Chris at her home as Ben continues rehab.

A source close to the Peppermint star recently told PEOPLE that when it comes to talking to her children about their father’s addiction issues, “There are no secrets, and Jen is great at explaining what’s going on in ­age-appropriate ways.”

The source added, “She tells them Ben is sick and needs doctors. What she ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent.”

PEOPLE confirmed Ben entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. “He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source said at the time.

“He looks much better and seems healthier,” an insider previously told PEOPLE.

Ben — who is permitted to leave the facility during the day as prescribed by his treatment team — has since been seen making trips to his Los Angeles home and was spotted getting a haircut last weekend. He’s also been seen playing basketball with a coach at home where rumored new flame Shauna Sexton, 22, has been visiting.

