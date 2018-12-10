Ben Affleck Makes Return After Rehab in First Trailer for Triple Frontier

Ben Affleck is back doing what he does best in the trailer for his upcoming thriller, Triple Frontier.

The film, directed by A Most Violent Year‘s J.C. Chandor, marks his first project since finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Garner and completing his most recent rehab stay, where he was treated for 40 days. (Affleck entered rehab on Aug. 22 to address his alcohol addiction.)

The Netflix film centers on a group of former Special Forces operatives (Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal) who reunite to plan a heist in South America. Having previously undertaken dangerous missions for their country, this time they’re doing it for their own gain. Of course things don’t go according to plan, pushing the men to the brink to fight for their survival.

Affleck last starred in Justice League as Batman, which was released in 2017. Triple Frontier arrives on Netflix and in select theaters in March, 2019.

In October, Affleck addressed his rehab stay, saying, “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say.”

“It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” Affleck wrote in the statement, posted to his Instagram. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Watch the trailer for Triple Frontier above.