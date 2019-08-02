Ben Affleck in Talks to Star in Erotic Thriller from the Director of Fatal Attraction: Report

Ben Affleck is circling a potential project — and it sounds steamy.

According to Deadline, the 46-year-old actor is eyeing to star in Deep Water, an erotic thriller based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name.

Deep Water is to be directed by Adrian Lyne, the longtime director known for his past erotic thriller films, including Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal. The outlet reports the Lyne has been trying to direct a film adaptation of Deep Water since at least 2013.

Affleck is also no stranger to sexually charged thrillers, after he and Rosamund Pike starred as an unhappy married couple in 2014’s Gone Girl.

Actress Ana de Armas, popular for her 2017 role in Blade Runner 2049, is being considered to potentially act alongside Affleck in Deep Water.

“So excited for this one!” the 31-year-old actress tweeted after news broke of the film on Thursday.

Deadline reports that Affleck and de Armas are in talks to play Deep Water‘s main characters Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a young married couple whose unique arrangement — Melinda is allowed to take other lovers as long as she doesn’t abandon her family — turns fatal as the pair plays mind games with each other.

Affleck will also be seen in the upcoming projects Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, from director Kevin Smith, and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, which he is co-writing, alongside Nicole Holofcener, with his friend and frequent collaborator Matt Damon.