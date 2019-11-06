Ben Affleck to Star in New Thriller Hypnotic From Sin City Director Robert Rodriguez

Ben Affleck is returning to the big screen for an action thriller.

The 47-year-old actor is starring in the mind-bending film, Hypnotic, from director Robert Rodriguez, which is currently in production.

Rodriguez, who also directed Sin City and Alita: Battle Angel, will co-write and the film with Max Borenstein (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island). He is also producing for Studio 8 and Solstice Studios.

The Argo actor is set to play a detective responsible for investigating high-end heists when he gets caught in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program.

Image zoom Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Working with Ben on his award-winning projects, including Argo and The Town, I have seen how his versatility and creativity has made him one of the most talented filmmakers both in front of and behind the camera,” Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov said in a press release.

“It’s very meaningful to be collaborating with Ben again on this uniquely riveting suspense thriller, and I know he and Robert will make a terrific film together,” Robinov added.

Affleck is coming up on a busy year as he has multiple films in production ahead.

The actor begins filming Deep Water, an erotic thriller based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name, this month, according to Variety, alongside actress Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049).

Affleck can also be seen in the recent film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, from director Kevin Smith, and the upcoming Ridley Scott film The Last Duel, which he is co-writing, alongside his friend and frequent collaborator Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener.