Ben Affleck Sweetly Grins as He Leaves Jennifer Lopez's House in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were first seen rekindling their relationship early last month

Ben Affleck flashed a big grin while leaving Jennifer Lopez's house on Wednesday morning.

The 48-year-old actor was seen in his car appearing happy as he was photographed after spending time with the Hustlers star.

Rumors of Lopez, 51, and Affleck's relationship first ignited in late April, when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana, where they were photographed driving together on May 8.

Since then, Lopez and Affleck have been seeing each other in Los Angeles, where Affleck lives, and Miami, where Lopez has her home base.

Ben Affleck looks happy and tired after spending the whole night at girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's house Credit: LaStarPixMEDIA/BACKGRID

A source close to the singer recently told PEOPLE that she spent this past weekend in Los Angeles for business reasons, but also wanted to spend time with Affleck.

"They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami," said the insider. "They are very happy together."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2002 | Credit: DOUG KANTER/AFP via Getty

Furthermore, Lopez and the two-time Academy Award winner are reportedly "slowly starting to talk about the future."

"This is not a casual relationship," the source added. "They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting."

The pair are prepared to make their cross-country situation work, with a source telling PEOPLE last week that Lopez and Affleck "are having fun and want to spend as much time together as possible."

"They don't want to hide anymore," the insider explained. "They are both excited about their relationship. They want to make sure they do everything they can to make this work."