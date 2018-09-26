Ben Affleck Takes Short Break from Rehab for a Work Meeting as He Continues Treatment

Ben Affleck made a quick trip to Warner Bros. for a meeting Wednesday after completing 30 days in rehab.

The Justice League actor, 46, was photographed arriving at the studio — the company behind his Batman movies — wearing a casual blue T-shirt, navy shorts, a zip-up jacket with a gray baseball hat and black sneakers.

Affleck, who entered rehab on Aug. 22, has been spotted outside of his treatment facility before but only to make basketball sessions with his coach at his Los Angeles home.

A source told PEOPLE this week the actor is “doing much better” after completing 30 days in treatment and will likely stay a while longer.

“He is doing much better but needs to continue receiving care,” the source said. “As difficult as it was to have his recent trip to rehab all play out so publicly, it now seems the way it happened was for the best.”

Affleck previously entered rehab in 2011 and, years later, announced he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction in March 2017.

“Ben seems to take this rehab visit more seriously,” the insider said. “This time is different. He doesn’t want his kids to have to go through this again. Ben is really trying very hard to get better. He is taking things day by day, but it seems he plans on staying at the treatment center for at least a couple of more weeks.”

Affleck shares three children with ex Jennifer Garner: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Another source told PEOPLE recently, “This continues to be a very public battle on a private matter and he struggles with that. He is encouraged by all the support and wants people to take away that you can ask for help.”

Earlier this month, his brother Casey Affleck told Entertainment Tonight the Oscar winner was trying to get better “for his kids’ sake and for their mom.”

“Alcoholism has a huge impact on not just the person, but also their family,” Casey, 43, said. “I think for his kids’ sake and for their mom, and for himself, he’s trying to do the work and get it together.”

Casey and Ben Affleck Todd Williamson/Getty

PEOPLE confirmed Ben entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. “He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source said at the time.

“He looks much better and seems healthier,” an insider previously told PEOPLE.

Ben — who is permitted to leave the facility during the day as prescribed by his treatment team — has since been seen making trips to his Los Angeles home and was spotted getting a haircut last weekend. He’s also been seen playing basketball with a coach at home where rumored new flame Shauna Sexton, 22, has been visiting.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.