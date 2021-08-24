The actor was spotted with his mother and son looking at jewelry at a mall in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck Spotted Looking at Jewelry at Tiffany & Co. in L.A.

Ben Affleck was seen looking at jewelry while at Tiffany & Co. in Los Angeles.

The actor and director, who turned 49 earlier this month, was photographed browsing the glass cases of Tiffany, some of which contained rings, at the Westfield Century City on Monday, in photos obtained by Page Six.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Affleck dressed casually for the outing in a light gray T-shirt, jeans and a gray sweater while joined by his mother, Chris Anne Boldt, and his young son, Samuel, 9. All three also wore face masks.

Affleck's shopping trip comes two days after the Justice League star and Jennifer Lopez, 52, brought their families together for a trip to the Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

ben affleck Credit: backgrid

A source told PEOPLE, "Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids."

The couple was accompanied by Affleck's three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel and Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other," the source added. "They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it's back to school and work."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Lopez, ben affleck Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck | Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Affleck's mom also joined the group for the family weekend. On Friday, the two stars took everyone to enjoy a performance of Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Emme and Max are "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles," an insider previously told PEOPLE. "They are slowly getting to know Ben," the source added. "Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

Following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez, 46, and Ana de Armas, 33, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in late April. They originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date, and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.