Ben Affleck Spotted in Las Vegas with Jennifer Lopez's Mom for Upcoming Project

The duo was seen filming in Las Vegas after Affleck and Lopez were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck spotted filming next to Jennifer Lopez's mom Guadalupe Lopez as she shows her enthusiasm on set in Wynn hotel Las Vegas. Ben, who has renewed his relationship with old flame J-Lo, was all smiles on the set as he filmed a giant casino scene with lots of added security

Ben Affleck sweetly spent some time bonding with Jennifer Lopez's mom!

The actor was seen directing an undisclosed project in Las Vegas where Lopez's mother Guadalupe Rodríguez was spotted on the set.

A source tells PEOPLE, "Lupe was there to film a fun cameo."

The sighting comes as Affleck, 48, was seen traveling to Las Vegas after spending some time with Lopez, 51, late last week.

Rumors of Lopez and Affleck's relationship first ignited in late April, when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana, where they were photographed driving together on May 8.

Since then, the pair have been seeing each other in Los Angeles, where Affleck lives, and Miami, where Lopez has her home base.

Ben Affleck directing an upcoming project in Las Vegas. June 2021 Ben Affleck filming in Los Vegas

Earlier this month,another source told PEOPLE the two "are discussing summer plans," adding they "want to spend as much time together as possible" despite living on opposite coasts.

"They also want to take a trip," the source said.

The source revealed that Lopez "is incredibly happy" in her rekindled romance with Affleck adding, "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

In April, Lopez and Rodriguez released a joint statement announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez, 45.