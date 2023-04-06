Ben Affleck Impresses Fans with His Spanish-Speaking While Promoting 'Air': 'Way to Go'

The clip featuring the actor and filmmaker speaking Spanish has racked up more the 2 million views on TikTok

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.


Published on April 6, 2023
Ben Affleck
Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck's Spanish skills are impressing fans!

After the Boston-bred actor and director, 50, recently spoke with Spain-based radio station La Cadena SER about his new movie Air, the video of him speaking perfect Spanish went viral.

In the interview, Affleck noted that there is no one who appears as Michael Jordan in the film despite Jordan being at the center of the plot, as "There is no actor in the world that the audience would believe" as the NBA legend, now 60.

"They would immediately think, 'All this is bulls---,' " he joked. " 'It's a bulls--- movie. I don't believe it.' And completely destroy it."

"I had to give Michael Jordan my respect," Affleck added in part, still in Spanish, before going on to discuss the importance he placed on honoring the athlete's legacy.

The clip, posted Monday, has since been viewed on TikTok more than 2 million times, racking up more than 160,000 likes and 4,500 comments.

"When he speaks Spanish, he also immersed himself in the culture," one comment read. "You can see it in the jokes, [choice] of words [and] mannerisms."

"Didn't know Ben could speak Spanish. Way to go man!!" another wrote, while a third requested, "Wow can we hear more Ben speaking Spanish?"

Others joked that his skills might even rival those of his wife Jennifer Lopez, who is also fluent in the language and has Latina roots, as her parents were both born in Puerto Rico.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR"
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Affleck has been open about picking up Spanish as a second language while working on a television series that shot in Mexico when he was a teenager.

Back in 2020, the Oscar winner visited The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he claimed to speak the language "passively" — and his oldest child, 17-year-old Violet, was about to surpass his fluency.

"She's always been a very good student, and she's been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her," Affleck explained on the talk series. "Now, all of a sudden, she's gotten into the grade where she's, like, in the harder Spanish classes, and she's getting better."

He added, "She's right at the point where I think she might be passing me."

