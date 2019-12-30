Ben Affleck Shares Smiling Photos from Charity Event: ‘It Was a Pleasure to Be a Part of This’

Image zoom Ben Affleck Ben Affleck/Instagram

Ben Affleck is giving back.

On Monday, Affleck, 47, who frequently posts on Instagram about charities that are near and dear to his heart, shed some light on a particular partnership that helps provide dental care to those in need.

“I recently had the opportunity to return to @themidnightmission, joining graduates for ‘byte day’ with @byteofficial and @drjonmarashi who are helping provide dental care to those in need,” the actor wrote alongside a pair of photographs of himself and others at the event.

“This partnership is committed to bringing 10,000 smiles to those in need through the program, and it was a pleasure to be a part of this,” he continued, inviting his followers to donate to the Los Angeles-based organization that helps support the homeless.

Affleck, who’s been open about his struggles with addiction, has been a vocal supporter of the Midnight Mission. He posted back in October, “I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others.”

Shortly before Christmas, Affleck also encouraged others to join him in making a donation to “a very special organization,” the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

“As we head into the holidays, I want to highlight a very special organization. The First Responders Children’s Foundation (@1strcf) provides financial support and scholarships to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty, as well as families of first responders enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances,” he wrote. “Join me in making a donation to the loved ones of those who keep us safe every day of the year. To all of the first responders working to protect and keep us safe this holiday, thank you for your service.”

Ahead of the holiday season, Affleck, who has been filming Deep Water in New Orleans, also made sure to spread some Christmas cheer to his kids.

On Dec. 1, Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner were seen with their three children shopping for a Christmas tree. The day was a special one as it marked their daughter Violet’s 14th birthday.

“They spent time as a family, as they have done in the past,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They got a tree, decorated, went to church [and] saw a movie.”

Affleck and Garner also share daughter Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7. The two “work really hard to be united for their kids,” the insider added.