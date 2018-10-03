Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton Seen Together at His House as He Continues Rehab Treatment

Ben Affleck was appears to still be going strong with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

The two were spotted together Wednesday morning, a week after he completed a month in rehab.

The 46-year-old actor was photographed in his black SUV outside of his Los Angeles home, in photos first published by X17. As he stepped out of the car to close the large curtain that keeps the view of his home private, Sexton, 22, was seen walking over to the driver’s side and pulling out.

A source tells PEOPLE that Sexton drives his SUV as he continues rehab treatment.

Affleck and Sexton have been seeing each other for over a month. “They’re just getting to know each other,” a source told PEOPLE in September.

In September, Sexton was photographed driving his car to the treatment facility Affleck is staying at.

The two were first spotted together enjoying a dinner date a week before Affleck entered rehab.

PEOPLE confirmed Affleck entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source said at the time.

The actor has been keeping a low profile as he continues rehab treatment. He spent time with his three children and ex Jennifer Garner last weekend.

“He went to church on Sunday with his family,” a source told PEOPLE.

The source added that “[Affleck] is continuing treatment from both the center as well as his home.”

“He will be continuing treatment for the foreseeable future. His treatment takes many forms: inpatient, outpatient, therapy, classes.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.