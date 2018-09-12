Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton Step Out for Separate Work Outs as Actor Continues Rehab Treatment

Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton have kept up their work out routines as the actor continues treatment in rehab.

Affleck, 46, and Sexton, 22, were both spotted at separate work outs on Tuesday, two days after the Playboy model was seen visiting Affleck at the Malibu treatment facility he’s been staying at. The Justice League actor has been seen at home for regular work outs with his trainers; Sexton is spotted going to the gym almost daily.

“Ben and Shauna met about a month ago,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They’re just getting to know each other.”

Sexton was photographed on Sunday leaving the rehab center Affleck’s been at. She drove his SUV to the center and has been seen driving the vehicle since last week.

The two were first spotted together enjoying a dinner date a week before Affleck entered treatment. Sexton’s car has been seen at the Oscar winner’s house while he returns home to work out with a trainer during the day.

PEOPLE confirmed Affleck entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source said at the time.

Since then, Affleck has been seen making trips home and was spotted getting a haircut over the weekend.

“He looks much better and seems healthier,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.