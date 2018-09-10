Playboy Model Shauna Sexton Visits Ben Affleck in Rehab as She's Spotted Driving His Car

Ben Affleck got a special visit on Sunday while he continues receiving treatment in rehab.

22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton was spotted leaving the Malibu treatment facility Affleck has been staying at for the last three weeks. Sexton drove Affleck’s Ford SVU to the center and has been spotted driving the vehicle since last week.

Sexton and Affleck, 46, were first spotted out together on a dinner date a week before the actor entered rehab. Sexton’s car has been seen at Affleck’s house while the actor returns home to workout with a trainer during the day.

PEOPLE confirmed Affleck entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source said at the time.

Since then, Affleck has been making regular trips homes to workout with a basketball trainer and was spotted getting a haircut over the weekend.

“He looks much better and seems healthier,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Sexton recently hit back at a fan on Instagram who accused her of getting Affleck “thrown in rehab.”

“Never drank around or with him for the record,” Sexton said in a series of responses in the comments section of a photo of her drinking red wine.

“I love to drink and party! Absolutely dude. Most 22 year olds do,” she also wrote after the same fan said she was “arrested twice for underage drinking and public intoxication just last year.”

Sexton did not deny her past with alcohol, saying she had made “a dumb mistake and an embarrassing one at that.” However, the model double downed on her denial that she sent Affleck to rehab.

“Do these mistakes mean I would disrespect someone’s hard-earned sobriety by drinking with them or in front of them? Hell no. I have limitless respect for those who take action and actually do something about it,” Sexton wrote.

“With that being said, Ben is a grown ass man, baby. He makes his own decisions. Blaming a 22-year-old for someone’s 3rd time in rehab is just ridiculous. He is human. I am human,” she said.