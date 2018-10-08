Ben Affleck Enjoys Montana Getaway with Shauna Sexton Days After Finalizing Divorce

Ben Affleck spent some time in familiar mountains with new flame Shauna Sexton just days after leaving rehab and finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

The Justice League, 46, actor took the 22-year-old Playboy model to one of his favorite getaways, Big Sky, Montana. Sexton posted several shots of the beautiful scenery on her Instagram story over the weekend, including one of Affleck looking out of his car window at a deer by the side of the road.

Montana is a special place for Affleck, who shares a home nearby with Garner. The two often vacation there with their three kids — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. The family spent last Christmas in the snowy state together. Their house sits at an exclusive private ski resort, though it’s not clear if Affleck and Sexton stayed there on this getaway.

Ben Affleck in Montana Shauna Sexton/Instagram

Shauna Sexton in Montana Shauna Sexton/Instagram

Affleck and Sexton were first spotted together a week before the actor checked into a treatment center for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. The two were seen on a cozy dinner date before hitting up a drive-thru three days later. Sexton was then spotted at the actor’s home for several nights before Affleck checked into rehab.

In September, Sexton was photographed driving his car to the treatment facility Affleck was staying at.

Their getaway comes just days after PEOPLE revealed Affleck and Garner finalized their divorce on Thursday, three years after announcing their separation on June 2015. The former couple met with lawyers and a private judge at Garner’s house, where Affleck was spotted leaving after five hours.

Affleck also announced last week he had completed a 40-day rehab stay and would be continuing outpatient treatment. Affleck also thanked fans and family for the well wishes he has received while in treatment.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” Affleck said in a statement. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Affleck and Sexton were also spotted together at his home the day before he made the announcement.