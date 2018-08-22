Ben Affleck’s New Flame Shauna Sexton Flashes Abs, Jokes About Paparazzi: ‘We’re Getting Serious’

Shauna Sexton has some jokes to make about the newfound attention surrounding her after being linked to Ben Affleck.

The 22-year-old Playboy model has been making headlines for her outings with the recently single 46-year-old actor in the past week after the two were seen out together twice. Sexton took to her Instagram story to poke fun at the photographers following her every move on Tuesday, including a trip to the gym where she flashed her toned abs.

“So, I’m gonna give you guys a shout out ’cause it’s only appropriate, you’ve been following me for two days,” she says in a video of her driving. “White Lexus I named you Tony, black Honda I named you Miguel. Appreciated you following me to the gym this morning. I hope you had fun on our hike. Now we’re about to go to lunch in Studio City, I guess you can say we’re getting serious.”

Affleck and Sexton were first spotted having what an insider told PEOPLE “looked like maybe a first date” at Nobu restaurant in Malibu last week. They then spent some time at the actor’s house on Sunday before hitting a Jack In The Box drive-thru later that day.

Sexton was named Playboy‘s May 2018 Playmate, where admitted she was “very much single” at the time, but looked for a man who took care of his body and mind.

“I want someone who’s able to compromise but doesn’t sell himself short,” she told the magazine. “I appreciate people who are the truest forms of themselves and brutally honest about who they are.”

She also revealed “humor is so important” in a relationship.

“I need someone who can keep up with my sarcasm or it’s just not going to work,” she said.