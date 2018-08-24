Playboy Model Shauna Sexton Relaxed in a Bikini Hours Before Ben Affleck Checked Into Rehab

Shauna Sexton relaxed in a dark bikini on the beach in Malibu — just hours before her rumored beau Ben Affleck checked into rehab.

On Wednesday, Sexton, 22, showed off her abs and wore a simple necklace for her sandy outing.

The Playboy model and Affleck, 46, were photographed in recent days amid news that he and Lindsay Shookus, 38, had called it quits after one year of dating.

The two shared dinner together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu were later photographed grabbing Jack In The Box in Santa Monica over the weekend.

The May 2018 Playmate then joked on Instagram about the influx of photographers now following her, saying that she and the paparazzi were “getting serious.”

“He is happy being able to date who he wants and not feel tied down to a serious relationship,” a source told PEOPLE.

PEOPLE confirmed Affleck has entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Wednesday night with a source saying, “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it.”

Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner — with whom he shares children Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — was seen driving Affleck to treatment alongside an unidentified woman Wednesday afternoon.

A second source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue Garner’s focus remains on their children.

“Is she happy about him hanging out with a very young Playboy model? Certainly not,” the source tells PEOPLE. “But her concern right now is not who he is dating. What she ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent.”