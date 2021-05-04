A social media influencer said Ben Affleck sent her an Instagram video message after they allegedly matched on the dating app Raya

Did Ben Affleck Match with an Influencer on a Dating App? Woman Shares Video She Says He Sent

A social media influencer says Ben Affleck sent her an Instagram video message after the two matched on the exclusive dating app Raya.

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday, Nivine Jay shared the video she says Affleck, 48, sent to her on Instagram, writing, "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram."

It is unclear when the alleged exchange took place.

The video then cut to Affleck, 48, in the video message the actress and author says he sent her where he is heard saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

While Affleck has remained silent on his dating life and relationships, he did make a light-hearted post about his personal life in 2019 after reports that he was using Raya.

"HA, you got me. I'm dating," Affleck wrote in an instagram post at the time, before opening up about a cause he cared about.

"But let's be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery," he added.

Continuing to poke fun at the news about his dating life, Affleck asked if Raya would be willing to join him in making a donation to the organization.

"I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate," he wrote.

In January, Affleck and Knives Out star Ana de Armas amicably split after nearly a year of dating. The two actors were first linked together in early 2020 while filming the upcoming thriller Deep Water.

Previously, Affleck dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. He was married to Jennifer Garner in 2005 until they divorced in 2018. The two have three kids together: daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9.

Last Friday, the Justice League star visited his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez's L.A. home, a source told PEOPLE.

A second source who knows them both told PEOPLE, "They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years."

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE the two "have spent time together in L.A. over the past week."