Ben Affleck Reunites with His Kids After Self-Quarantining

Ben Affleck made a visit to his kids after he took the precaution, like millions of Americans, of self-quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oscar winner was seen at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s house over the weekend, where their three kids — daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8 — have been staying while practicing social distancing. Affleck was seen wearing a mask and carrying a few things before heading into the house on Saturday afternoon.

Affleck has been in self-quarantine since returning from vacation with new girlfriend Ana de Armas. The two got back in mid-March from Costa Rica, where they went after a stop in de Armas’ native Cuba.

“He didn’t see the kids for a few days,” a source tells PEOPLE. “[He] spent time with the kids over the weekend.”

Since their return, Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, have been seen on almost daily walks around Affleck’s neighborhood. They often stick close as they walk the actress’s dog.

Garner recently shared the sweet poem their son Samuel wrote when he took over the family’s message board as they stay home to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Garner, 47, shared the haiku on her Instagram, also remarking at how little Samuel seems to have come up with a pseudonym for the poem.

“corona virus we eat we sleep we stay home thrilling it is NOT!” Samuel’s poem read, though he signed it as “Fitz B. Ireland.”

“Things must be getting bleak when an 8 year old boy adopts a pen name and voluntarily writes poetry,” Garner captioned the post, adding “#hangintheremamas” at the end.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.