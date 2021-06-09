The source tells PEOPLE the two won't be apart for long

Ben Affleck Seen Traveling to Las Vegas as Jennifer Lopez Returns to Miami After Time Together

After a cozy meetup with Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles, Ben Affleck traveled to Las Vegas over the weekend for a work project, a source tells PEOPLE. Lopez meanwhile returned home to Miami, spending some time apart from Affleck after taking a few trips across the coasts to see each other this past month.

The pair parted ways on June 5, but the source tells PEOPLE the two will likely reunite soon.

This comes after another source told PEOPLE the two "are discussing summer plans," adding they "want to spend as much time together as possible" despite living on opposite coasts.

"They also want to take a trip," the source said.

The source revealed that Lopez, 51, "is incredibly happy" in her rekindled romance with Affleck, 48, adding, "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship."

Rumors of Lopez and Affleck's relationship first ignited in late April, when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana, where they were photographed driving together on May 8.

Since then, the pair have been seeing each other in Los Angeles, where Affleck lives, and Miami, where Lopez has her home base.

A source close to the "I'm Real" singer recently told PEOPLE that she spent Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles - a week after they were photographed together in Miami - for business reasons, but also wanted to spend time with Affleck.

"They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami," said the insider. "They are very happy together."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

In April, Lopez and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez released a joint statement announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez, 45.