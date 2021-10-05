Ben Affleck is set to reprise his role as Batman in The Flash after playing the iconic superhero in 2017's Joss Whedon film Justice League

Ben Affleck Says Playing Batman in The Flash Was 'Fun' After 'Difficult' Justice League Shoot

After playing Batman twice, Ben Affleck says his second turn as the superhero was more enjoyable than the first.

Affleck, 49, first starred as Batman in 2017's Joss Whedon film Justice League. Now, years later, he's set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash, an upcoming film directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller.

The actor told Variety he enjoyed playing the DC hero again, explaining, "It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult."

While he didn't go into detail about his experience working on Justice League, Affleck's co-star on the film, Ray Fisher, came forward last summer with allegations of abuse and bullying on set, accusing Whedon, 57, of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behavior. Gal Gadot has also spoken out, sharing during in an interview with Israeli news outlet N12 published May 8, that Whedon threatened her career while working on Justice League. "I had my issues with Joss, and I handled it," Gadot said. "He threatened my career and said that if I do something, he will make sure my career is miserable and I took care of it on the spot."

Whedon has not addressed the allegations and a rep for the producer has not returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

Affleck, who spoke to Variety at a screening for his upcoming film The Tender Bar, added that working on The Flash after Justice League "was really lovely" and "really fun."

"I had a great time," he continued, before joking, "I'm probably under some gag order that I'm not even aware that I probably just violated and I'm now going to be sued."

Affleck also praised Miller, 29, who plays titular character Barry Allen in the film adaptation of DC's 2011 Flashpoint comic series.

"I love Ezra," Affleck said, adding that he enjoyed shooting the film in the U.K. since he could see Jason Momoa, "who's over there making Aquaman [and the Lost Kingdom]."

When Affleck's The Flash casting news was first announced last summer, Muschietti, the film's director, revealed Batman's link to the story, explaining to Vanity Fair that the character brings a new "emotional level" to the film.

"[Affleck's] Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he's also very vulnerable," Muschietti told Vanity Fair. "He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

The director added, "He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. I'm glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too. He understands."