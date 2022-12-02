Ben Affleck Says Netflix Makes Movies on an 'Assembly Line' as He Touts New Production Company

"It’s a thing that requires attention and dedication and work," Ben Affleck said of making "great" movies

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 12:55 PM
Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' "The Accountant" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Ben Affleck is adamant that his new production company with Matt Damon won't follow Netflix's business model.

At The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City on Wednesday, Affleck, 50, said that their new company Artists Equity will strive to create commercially popular films that audiences will still "remember 20 years later," according to Deadline.

The two-time Academy Award winner said during a question and answer session at the event that he sees "no difference between commercial and quality" when it comes to filmmaking and pointed to Netflix releasing such a large quantity of movies as "an impossible job."

"If you ask [Netflix co-CEO] Reed Hastings... he'd say, 'Hey, we went for quantity to establish a footprint,' " Affleck said during the discussion, according to Variety.

"I'm sure there's wisdom in that and I'm sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, 'How are we going to make 50 great movies? How is that possible?' There's no committee big enough," he added. "There aren't enough — you just can't do it."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a>
Thos Robinson/Getty

Affleck continued on to say that movie production is "a thing that requires attention and dedication and work and resists the assembly line process."

"[Netflix head of original film production] Scott Stuber is a really talented, smart guy who I really like… but it's an impossible job," the Argo director noted of Netflix's volume of releases.

"There's bigger audience for action movies than there is for small dramas. I get that," Affleck added during the conversation. "Certain genres play more broadly and you can't not be mindful of that. But let's do a good one, let's surprise the audience, let's make them care about it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Affleck and Damon, who burst onto the Hollywood scene together by cowriting and costarring in 1997's Good Will Hunting, announced on Nov. 21 that they started Artists Equity with RedBird Capital Partners.

Affleck will be CEO of the Los Angeles–based company, while Damon, 52, will serve as chief creative officer. Michael Joe, the former COO of STX Films and former executive vice president of Universal Pictures, will be chief operating officer.

Matt Damon and <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a>
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Todd Williamson/Getty

Affleck said in a press release, "Artists Equity was conceived from Matt's and my longtime passion for the art of storytelling and our shared desire to help creators deliver on their vision, as we have been fortunate to do throughout our careers."

"The entertainment industry is defined by great partnerships — writers, directors, producers, crew, actors — and throughout my career I have learned that collaboration is what drives success," he added. "Our goal with Artists Equity is to build a creator-focused studio that can optimize the production process with shared participation in the commercial success of projects."

Related Articles
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Launch Production Company: 'Collaboration Is What Drives Success'
jennifer-garner6
Jennifer Garner and John Miller's Relationship Timeline
Kumail Nanjiani and Somen “Steve” Banerjee
The True Story Behind Hulu's 'Welcome to Chippendales'
Darren Le Gallo and Amy Adams arrive to Los Angeles premiere of HBO limited series "Sharp Objects" held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on June 26, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Amy Adams's Husband? All About Darren Le Gallo
George Clooney enjoying a Nespresso coffee
George Clooney Reunites with Jean Dujardin for Comedy Nespresso Commercial
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Bradley Cooper ; Michael B. Jordan; Tom Cruise
Every Sexiest Man Alive's Big Break
Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) in Columbia Pictures' FATHER STU.
Mark Wahlberg's R-Rated Religious Film Returning to Theaters as New PG-13 Edit 'Father Stu: Reborn'
Kanye West attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West Terminates YEEZY and Gap's 2-Year Partnership After Public Gauntlet
George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan, Channing Tatum, David Beckham, Dwayne Johnson
The Zodiac of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Jay Shetty
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Officiant Says Wedding Was 'Truly Special'
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are seen on the set of "Untitled Nike Movie" on June 28, 2022
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Spotted Together on Set of Their Upcoming Nike Movie
Kevin Smith, Harvey Weinstein
Kevin Smith Says His 1999 Movie 'Dogma' Is in 'Limbo' Because Harvey Weinstein Is 'Holding It Hostage'
paul-rudd-sma-cover-tout
The Surprising Jobs Worked by the Sexiest Men Alive Before They Were Famous
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Brittany Snow, Kelley Jakle and Chrissie Fit
Rebel Wilson and Her 'Pitch Perfect' Costars Celebrate 10th Anniversary: 'Bellas 4 Life!'
Prue Leith Homeware Launch
Launches We Love! 'Bake Off'' s Prue Leith Debuts Colorful Tableware Line, Plus More New Home Products