Ben Affleck Says Matt Damon Never Cleaned as a Roommate: 'I Would Not Suggest Living with Him'

The pair star together in the film Air, which Affleck also produced and directed and is out in theaters now

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 14, 2023 09:37 AM

Ben Affleck wouldn't recommend best friend Matt Damon as a roommate.

The Justice League actor, 50, discussed living with Damon, 52, and his own brother Casey Affleck when they were up and coming actors on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and noted that it wasn't always smooth sailing between the roommates.

"Matt's never paid a bill to this day, that I know of. We're like, 'Why are the lights not working?', and that's because the utility company needs money to continue to fund our electricity," Affleck joked to host James Corden.

When Corden, 44, asked Affleck if he would consider Damon a "bad roommate or a good roommate," the two-time Oscar winner wasn't afraid to be honest.

"Matt's a beautiful guy. I love him. He's my best friend. He's been great to me my whole life. He's a brilliant guy. I would not suggest living with him," Affleck said.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Todd Williamson/Getty

"Because he has an ability ... you know people who block things out? I think that's why he's such a great actor: because he can just focus, you know what I mean?" he continued.

Affleck went on to say that "one of the things" Damon "blocks out is the idea that when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away."

He said "after cleaning up after the guy for years," he and his brother decided to go on strike and not to touch any of Damon's mess to force him to actually do chores.

"We're just gonna wait and see how long he will go before he actually gets up and goes, 'God, I'm covered in garbage,' " Affleck said.

Ben Affleck Had a Bad Roommate In Matt Damon
Ben Affleck. The Late Late Show with James Corden

To that end, Affleck and his brother went "two weeks without touching the apartment" — but it didn't quite go the way they'd hoped.

"Came home one day, me and [Casey], [and] Matt's there in his shorts and his T-shirt playing the '92 Sega hockey game in the middle of what was the living room, just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage," he explained. "Pizza boxes … I look down at this sushi thing that was a week and a half old, and there's maggots."

"And we were like, 'We submit. We submit. You are too good. We cannot beat you.' He just was like, 'Hey what's going on fellas?' [We said,] 'That's a rat on you!' " Affleck joked.

He also gave props to Damon's spouse of 17 years, Luciana Barroso Damon: "God bless his wife, Lucy. There's a place for you in heaven."

The two, whose friendship dates back to their childhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts, began acting in movies in the late 1980s and early 1990s before they won an Academy Award for writing their 1997 film Good Will Hunting, which they also costarred in.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the "AIR" world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Michael Loccisano/Getty

The pair teamed up again for the movie Air, which Affleck stars in, directed and produced, and Damon also stars in.

Speaking recently with PEOPLE about the new movie and their enduring friendship, Damon said their bond is "everything to me," and added that his life would be "unimaginably harder" without Affleck.

"It's been really helpful to check in with Ben throughout this whole surreal process over the last 25 years," he explained. "I think the shock of becoming famous is so ... I mean, that messed me up for a couple years."

"It's like, 'Oh, my whole experience has been altered in this really overwhelming way,' " Damon added. "So to have somebody who I've known my whole life who I can be like, 'Hey man, is this happening to you? Are you…?' And to check in with him, it was really, really helpful. Stabilizing."

Air is now playing in theaters.

