Ben Affleck Says 'Life Is Good' with 2 New Movies As Romance with Jennifer Lopez Keeps Going Strong

Ben Affleck is reflecting on how his life is going these days.

At a special screening of his upcoming film, The Tender Bar, the 49-year-old actor opened up to Extra about his current headspace.

"I'm very happy," he said on Sunday. "It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good. I love this movie, and The Last Duel, October 15, which I am really proud of."

The Tender Bar, starring Affleck and directed by George Clooney, tells the coming-of-age story of a fatherless boy, J.R. (Daniel Ranieri) who grows into a young man (Tye Sheridan) under the tutelage of his Uncle Charlie (Affleck). It will be in theaters nationwide on Dec. 22 and on Amazon Prime Video Jan. 7.

The Last Duel, which Affleck wrote and starred in with good friend Matt Damon, hits theaters Oct. 15.

Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Tender Bar" presented by Amazon Studios at DGA Theater Complex on October 03, 2021 in Los Angeles Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Gone Girl star has also been shooting the upcoming thriller Hypnotic in Austin, Texas, another part of his busy fall after enjoying a whirlwind summer alongside his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 52.

Lopez is similarly juggling multiple work commitments at the moment — she is preparing to begin filming The Mother, her first project that is part of the multi-year production deal she signed with Netflix, and stars in the movie Marry Me, in theaters on Feb. 11, 2022.

Even while apart, though, sources have told PEOPLE that the couple are committed to making their relationship work.

"They will see each other when they can," a source close to Lopez said last month.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 26, 2021 in New York City Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Another source previously told PEOPLE that while the pair "have months of work coming up," they "plan on spending the holidays together" after their busy fall.

"They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids," the insider said. "She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas."

The source added, "This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."

Lopez and Affleck first got engaged in 2002 before they postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle. The duo then officially split by January 2004.