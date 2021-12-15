Ben Affleck, who has been to rehab multiple times for alcohol addiction, told Howard Stern on Monday that feeling “trapped” in his marriage led him to drink

Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Stayed Married to Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is speaking candidly about his relationship with alcohol.

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show on Monday, Affleck, 49, got candid about his struggles with drinking while married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

"I'd probably still be drinking. It's part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped," the Argo director admitted to Howard Stern of feeling unhappy in his marriage to Garner, 49. "I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner | Credit: Angela Weiss/FilmMagic

Affleck has gone to rehab multiple times for alcohol addiction over the years, including in 2001, 2017 – which he revealed in a post on Facebook – and 2018, when he and Garner finalized their divorce.

The Gone Girl star, who wed Garner in 2005 and later separated in 2015, also told the longtime radio show host that he and the 13 Going on 30 star did everything they could to keep their marriage together, but like many Hollywood relationships, it just didn't work out.

"The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision … We grew apart," Affleck explained.

"We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage."

ben-affleck-jennifer-garner-1.jpg Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

While Affleck and Garner had their fair share of ups and downs over the course of their relationship, the former spouses are on good terms now.

Garner even joined Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who rekindled their romance earlier this year after calling off their engagement in 2004, for some trick-or-treating fun with their kids on Halloween.

"Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween," a source previously told PEOPLE at the time. "The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."