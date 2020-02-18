Ben Affleck Says He Wishes His Relapse ‘Wasn’t on the Internet for My Kids to See’

Ben Affleck is opening up about his alcohol addiction — and how his public struggles have affected his family.

In a New York Times profile, published Tuesday, the actor, 47, says he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have been honest about his issues with their kids — daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 7.

The actor is soon returning to the screen in The Way Back, a drama about a high school basketball coach struggling with alcohol addiction and failed marriage.

“Relapse is embarrassing, obviously,” he told the outlet. “I wish it didn’t happen. I really wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest.”

Affleck also discussed the impact his own father’s addiction had on him and his younger brother, Casey Affleck.

“My dad didn’t really get sober until I was 19,” Affleck said. “The older I’ve gotten, the more I recognize that my dad did the best he could. There’s a lot of alcoholism and mental illness in my family. The legacy of that is quite powerful and sometimes hard to shake.”

“It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic,” Affleck continued. “The next drink will not be different.”

The Times profile describes how Affleck’s paternal grandmother and his uncle both died by suicide (his grandmother was 46 when she died). Another relative, an aunt, was also a heroin addict, according to the newspaper.

Image zoom Ben Affleck Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Affleck is a devoted father and is often seen taking his kids to school and picking them up, as well as attending their extracurricular activities. The actor and his family, including Garner, also regularly attend church together on Sundays.

Affleck and Garner started dating in 2004 and married the next year before announcing their separation in June 2015. They later jointly filed for divorce in April 2017 and finalized it in October 2018 — the same month Affleck revealed he had completed a 40-day stay at a treatment facility for alcohol addiction following a relapse.

After completing his stay, Affleck posted an emotional statement on his Instagram thanked fans and family for the well wishes he received while in treatment.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” Affleck said in the statement. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

The actor suffered another relapse a year later in October 2019 after appearing to be publicly inebriated outside a Halloween party.

The Way Back opens March 6.