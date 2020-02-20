Ben Affleck Says Bradley Cooper, Robert Downey Jr. ‘Have Been Very Supportive’ of His Sobriety

Ben Affleck is relying some of his A-list friends to help him with his sobriety.

The actor, who has been open about his battle with alcohol addiction, revealed to The New York Times in a profile published Tuesday that he’s received support from stars like Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr.

Affleck 47, counted Cooper, 45, and Downey, 54, as “guys who have been very supportive and to whom I feel a great sense of gratitude.”

“One of the things about recovery that I think people sometimes overlook is the fact that it inculcates certain values. Be honest. Be accountable. Help other people. Apologize when you’re wrong,” he continued.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Plays a Basketball Coach on a Road to Redemption in New The Way Back Trailer

In the piece, Affleck admitted it took a while before he was able to accept his addiction.

“It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic,” Affleck said. “The next drink will not be different.”

Image zoom Bradley Cooper,Ben Affleck, Robert Downey Jr. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty

After Affleck completed a 40 day rehab in August 2018, he posted an emotional statement on his Instagram where he thanked fans and family for the well wishes he received.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” Affleck wrote in the statement. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

RELATED: Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper with Helping Him Get Sober: I’ve ‘Been Happier Ever Since’

Affleck isn’t the only A-list actor Cooper has supported; Brad Pitt also recently credited the actor for helping him on his own sobriety journey.

Cooper presented Pitt, 55, with the award for best supporting actor for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York City in early January, where Pitt took the time to thank him.

“Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this,” Pitt said at the beginning of his speech of Cooper’s 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. “He’s a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since.”

Affleck’s new film The Way Back opens March 6.