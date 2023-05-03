Ben Affleck Reveals Plans for Villain Storyline in His Scrapped Batman Film

"The plans were to make interesting, nuanced, complex characters, in particular to [Deathstroke]," Affleck said at Zack Snyder's Full Circle fan event

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 3, 2023 02:52 PM
Ben Affleck batman
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Warner Bros. Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Ben Affleck had some big plans for the villain in his scrapped Batman movie.

The Justice League actor, 50, revealed at Zack Snyder's Full Circle fan event over the weekend that he had "explored" different plans on how to introduce Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke to the DC Extended Universe and tackle his story.

"There were a number of [ideas] that I was kind of exploring," Affleck said, per The Direct. "And, the plans were to make interesting, nuanced, complex characters, in particular to [Deathstroke]."

"Either you do a kind of massive one villain that is so formidable you just can't imagine how your protagonist is going to be able to overcome it," he explained. "Or you have to really sort of populate kind of [like] Injustice, these big group villains, where you have to get all these different characters."

Joe Manganiello Deathstroke
Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke.

Affleck said he wanted Deathstroke to have "depth" as an adversary to Batman.

"So, I was at the time really trying to hone in and focus on that character and get into depth and detail about it to make him seem as impressive as I felt there was the opportunity to do," Affleck said.

Manganiello, 46, who made an appearance in the post-credits scene in Zack Snyder's Justice League as Deathstroke, gave some details about what Affleck's version of the story would have looked like in a 2020 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

He said his character, whose real name is Slade Wilson, would have destroyed Bruce Wayne's life as both a leading citizen in Gotham City and his private life as Batman.

ben affleck, batman
Ben Affleck as Batman. Warner Bros. Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

"It was a really dark story in which Deathstroke was like a shark or a horror movie villain that was dismantling Bruce's life from the inside out," Manganiello said of Affleck's film.

Adding, "It was this systemic thing: He killed everyone close to Bruce and destroyed his life to try and make him suffer because he felt that Bruce was responsible for something that happened to him."

The Magic Mike actor added that Affleck's film would have taken inspiration from director David Fincher, who Affleck worked with on Gone Girl, drawing from his 1997 cult film The Game.

"It was really cool, really dark and really hard," Manganiello continued. "I was excited very for it."

Warner Bros. announced in 2016, that Affleck would not only reprise his role as Batman in a new standalone project, but that he would also write and direct it.

However, the Air actor announced that he was dropping out of the film, and told IGN in an interview that part of the reason why was because he was "never happy" with his script for the action film.

"That was part of the problem," Affleck said. "We worked on the script, I was trying to figure out how to crack it, and I was never happy enough with it where I thought it was worth going out and making it because I just didn't want to do a version that I wasn't really excited by, so I still don't know."

