Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The longtime friends and actors star in The Last Duel, hitting theaters Oct. 15

Ben Affleck Says His Kiss with Matt Damon Was Cut from Last Duel: 'It's Going to Have to Wait'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are opening up about their on-screen kiss that never happened.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight about their upcoming film The Last Duel, Affleck and Damon revealed that one scene in the original script saw Damon kissing Affleck. However, director Ridley Scott ditched the idea early on and the scene instead features Damon kneeling.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In the original actual version of that scene — the way that ceremony actually took place was that you kissed everybody on the mouth," Affleck explained to the outlet. "And we had that in the script."

"That would've been our first on-screen kiss," Damon said before Affleck joked, "It's going to have to wait."

Affleck also added that Scott thought the kissing scene would've been a distraction for the film, noting that "his instincts are pretty good."

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

The upcoming movie marks their first project together since 1997's Good Will Hunting, which earned them both an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The actors both reflected on their 25-year friendship and their desire to collaborate more during the New York City premiere of The Last Duel on Saturday.

"Over those 25 years, Matt and I have been friends and worked together so it doesn't feel like, 'Oh, I haven't seen this guy in 25 years,'" Affleck explained to ET, noting that the years have flown by. "But it is nice! It's cool to be doing another movie with him."

Damon then quipped, "If you told me 25 years ago [that we'd be here tonight], I would be like, 'We made it? We are still working? OK good!'"

The Last Duel is based on the revenge novel by Eric Jager. Jager's story The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France depicts two best friends, the knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and the squire Jacques LeGris (Adam Driver) who battle each other after Carrouges wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer) accuses LeGris of raping her. The battle is overseen by Count Pierre d'Alençon, who is played by Affleck.