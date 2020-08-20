Ben Affleck is returning to the Caped Crusader for one more film

Ben Affleck Is Back as Batman in Upcoming The Flash Movie Opposite Ezra Miller

Ben Affleck is returning to his cape and cowl!

The actor, 48, is reprising his role as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie, according to Vanity Fair.

The Flash is set to see the return of Ezra Miller as the fast-moving superhero, Barry Allen. He first starred as the character opposite Affleck's Batman in 2017's Justice League. The new film is set for release in summer 2022.

Per the outlet, the film will feature Allen traveling through parallel universes as he meets different iterations of DC’s classic superheroes.

Among them will also be Michael Keaton’s own version of Batman from Tim Burton’s 1989 film.

Director Andy Muschetti spoke about Affleck's return, telling Vanity Fair, "His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity — because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline — but he’s also very vulnerable."

“He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

Muschietti said Affleck is “a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie.”

“The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before,” the director said.

Muschietti added the film is “Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie.”

“That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in,” he said.