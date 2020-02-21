Ben Affleck Says He Is Not on Dating Apps — But Wants 'a Healthy, Stable, Loving Relationship'

Ben Affleck is sharing his hopes for his next romantic relationship.

On Friday morning, Good Morning America aired more of the actor’s interview with Diane Sawyer about his road to sobriety and divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner. During the interview, Sawyer asked if Affleck, 47, was on the exclusive dating app Raya.

“I am not on any websites, I am on no dating apps, not Tinder, Grindr, Brindr, Bumble, Humble,” Affleck said, laughing as he made up fake dating app names.

“I am not on any of them. I don’t have any judgement about people who are — I know people who are on them and have a fun time, but that’s not me,” the star continued. “I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed.”

.@BenAffleck opens up to @DianeSawyer on his supportive friends in Hollywood, his sobriety and his new movie "The Way Back." https://t.co/cjkwru67WQ pic.twitter.com/GJoe05cJrN — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 21, 2020

RELATED: Ben Affleck Thanks ‘Thoughtful’ Ex Jen Garner as He Continues to Open Up About Sobriety

Sawyer, 74, also asked Affleck what he hopes people will say about him in five years.

“‘Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three and a half days a week,'” Affleck replied. “‘And has made three or four movies that are interesting to him, probably directed two that he is hopefully proud of, and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship.'”

“See you in five years,” he joked. “I set myself up for that one, didn’t I? I better make it now.”

Image zoom Ben Affleck A. Ware/NurPhoto via Getty Images

RELATED: Ben Affleck Says He Doesn’t ‘Have Any More Room for Failure’ in Staying Sober for His Kids

Affleck and Garner, 47, announced their separation in June 2015 and finalized their divorce in October 2018. The two first started dating in 2004 and married the next year, later welcoming three kids — daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 7.

During Thursday morning’s episode of GMA, which featured the first part of Sawyer and Affleck’s interview, Sawyer read aloud a public thank you that Affleck had written about his ex-wife.

“What I want to say publicly and privately is, ‘Thank you. Thank you for being thoughtful, considerate, responsible, and a great mom and person,’” the statement read.

Image zoom Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck David Fisher/Rex USA

During the interview, Affleck — who is next starring in the new movie The Way Back — also admitted that he never thought his battle with addiction would contribute to the end of his marriage. (The actor has been in rehab multiple times, most recently in August 2018.)

“I didn’t want to get divorced, I didn’t want to be a divorced person, I really didn’t want to be a split family with my children,” he shared. “It upset me because it meant I wasn’t who I thought I was and that was so painful and so disappointing. In myself.”

The Way Back opens in theaters March 6.