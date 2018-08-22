Ben Affleck was photographed appearing to get a delivery of alcoholic beverages on Monday after Playboy model Shauna Sexton spent the night at his house.

Affleck was seen outside of his home wearing a dark gray T-shirt and light gray sweatpants as he received a Pacifico beer-branded box filled with what appeared to be Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch whisky in a blue case and some other unidentifiable bottles.

While the Justice League star, 46, has been in ongoing treatment for alcohol addiction, Playboy’s May 2018 Playmate, 22, told the magazine her go-to drink is “whiskey all day.”

“Bourbon, for sure,” she added. “I like whiskey and soda, which makes people cringe, but I like it.”

BackGrid

Affleck, who opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction last year, has been continuing treatment.

Just before his 46th birthday on Aug. 15, a friend of the actor told PEOPLE that “Ben is doing well. He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get there.”

Playboy Model Shauna Sexton Dove Shore

“He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships,” the friend added. “He attends meetings, many meetings, and he also does meditation and yoga.’

‘While he still has his moments — and let’s be honest, everyone struggles — he continues to work hard on himself.”