Ben Affleck Recalls His 'Bad' Performance in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Film: 'They Re-Recorded My Line'

"Sounds like Chris Tucker!" Affleck joked of the dub over his voice in 1992's Buffy the Vampire Slayer

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 11:44 AM

Ben Affleck is looking back at a performance he's not so proud of.

During a Thursday appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 50-year-old actor was asked by host James Corden whether he was "ever cut from" a project during his career.

After joking about being "fired" from multiple jobs in his youth due to his "tardiness problem as a teenager," Affleck recalled one of his first-ever film roles: in 1992's Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The Air director/star called the Buffy film "the opus that inspired" the 1997 TV show of the same name starring Sarah Michelle Gellar (Kristy Swanson played the title character in the movie).

"I got one line … it was for a basketball player," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ben affleck
Ben Affleck in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992).

Affleck said he initially thought his delivery of the dialogue — namely, telling a werewolf who runs through the gym as his character is playing to "take [the ball]" — was "good."

"I was feeling it; I felt authentically afraid," he added. "And then I went and saw the movie with friends … and I sounded very different. And I realized right then they re-recorded my line."

"I was so bad. They needed me to be in the scene, but the director [Fran Rubel Kuzui] obviously [was like], 'I can't hear the voice again!' " the Oscar winner continued. "They had to pay someone to come in and say, 'Hey man, take it.' Because apparently, I couldn't say that convincingly enough."

After Corden, 44, played the short clip of Affleck's performance for the studio audience, the actor couldn't help but laugh.

"Sounds like Chris Tucker!" he joked of the dubbed voice.

Ben Affleck Had a Bad Roommate In Matt Damon
Ben Affleck. The Late Late Show with James Corden

RELATED GALLERY: Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast: Where Are They Now?

While the movie holds just a 36% rating and 43% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is considered a cult classic by many and was a modest hit in theaters, raking in $16.6 million at the global box office on a $7 million budget.

Joss Whedon — who would go on to create the popular series of the same name — wrote the screenplay for the film, which also starred Luke Perry, Hilary Swank, David Arquette, Paul Reubens and Donald Sutherland, among others.

Air is now playing in theaters.

Related Articles
Ben Affleck, Michael Jordan
Why Ben Affleck Chose Not to Show Michael Jordan's Face in New Nike Movie 'Air'
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the "AIR" world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Ben Affleck Says Matt Damon Never Cleaned as a Roommate: 'I Would Not Suggest Living with Him'
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
How Matt Damon Relied on Friend Ben Affleck as He Came to Terms with Fame (Exclusive)
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hold their Oscar Awards backstage at Academy Awards Show, March 23, 1998 in Los Angeles, California
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Friendship Timeline
Ben Affleck Acts as Peacemaker in Matt Damon’s Ongoing ‘Feud’ with Jimmy Kimmel
Ben Affleck Acts as Peacemaker in Matt Damon's Ongoing 'Feud' with Jimmy Kimmel
Nicolas Cage attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
'Renfield' Director Says Nicolas Cage Never Broke Character as Dracula During Making of Film
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR"
Ben Affleck Honors 'Brilliant' Jennifer Lopez at 'AIR' Premiere: 'Helps Me in Every Conceivable Way'
Donald Sutherland and his children attend the ceremony honoring him with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on January 26, 2011 in Hollywood, California
Donald Sutherland's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Matt Damon Recalls Ben Affleck Directing Him in High School Plays: 'You Should Do It Like This'
michael jordan - air jordan nike
Is 'Air' a True Story? All About the Film Inspired by Michael Jordan's Nike Shoes
Ben Affleck Says He 'Didn't Figure Out How to Play' Batman Until The Flash
Ben Affleck Says He Didn't 'Figure Out How to Play' Batman Until 'The Flash'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: John Leguizamo attends the HBO "The Survivor" New York Premiere at Temple Emanu-El on April 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Nintendo and Illumination.
Original 'Mario' Star John Leguizamo Won't Watch New Film Due to Lack of Representation: 'They Messed Up'
Seth Rogen attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California., SUPER MARIO BROTHERS 1993 John Leguizamo, Bob Hoskins
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Star Seth Rogen Calls 1993 Adaptation 'One of the Worst Films Ever Made'
Matt Damon Jimmy Kimmel
A Timeline of Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's 'Feud'
Mike Myers, Shrek
The Voices of 'Shrek': Where Are They Now?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon attend Amazon Studios' World Premiere Of "AIR" after party on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Matt Damon Jokes Jimmy Kimmel Is a 'Terrible Human Being' on 'AIR' Red Carpet: A 'Bad Man'