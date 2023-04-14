Ben Affleck Recalls His 'Bad' Performance in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Film: 'They Re-Recorded My Line'

Ben Affleck is looking back at a performance he's not so proud of.

During a Thursday appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 50-year-old actor was asked by host James Corden whether he was "ever cut from" a project during his career.

After joking about being "fired" from multiple jobs in his youth due to his "tardiness problem as a teenager," Affleck recalled one of his first-ever film roles: in 1992's Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The Air director/star called the Buffy film "the opus that inspired" the 1997 TV show of the same name starring Sarah Michelle Gellar (Kristy Swanson played the title character in the movie).

"I got one line … it was for a basketball player," he said.

Ben Affleck in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992).

Affleck said he initially thought his delivery of the dialogue — namely, telling a werewolf who runs through the gym as his character is playing to "take [the ball]" — was "good."

"I was feeling it; I felt authentically afraid," he added. "And then I went and saw the movie with friends … and I sounded very different. And I realized right then they re-recorded my line."

"I was so bad. They needed me to be in the scene, but the director [Fran Rubel Kuzui] obviously [was like], 'I can't hear the voice again!' " the Oscar winner continued. "They had to pay someone to come in and say, 'Hey man, take it.' Because apparently, I couldn't say that convincingly enough."

After Corden, 44, played the short clip of Affleck's performance for the studio audience, the actor couldn't help but laugh.

"Sounds like Chris Tucker!" he joked of the dubbed voice.

Ben Affleck. The Late Late Show with James Corden

While the movie holds just a 36% rating and 43% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is considered a cult classic by many and was a modest hit in theaters, raking in $16.6 million at the global box office on a $7 million budget.

Joss Whedon — who would go on to create the popular series of the same name — wrote the screenplay for the film, which also starred Luke Perry, Hilary Swank, David Arquette, Paul Reubens and Donald Sutherland, among others.

Air is now playing in theaters.